Carson Swanson, Bella Dumbroski voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (1/13/2025)
Congratulations to Westfield (New York) senior Carson Swanson and Serra Catholic (Pennsylvania) freshman Bella Dumbroski for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Jan. 6-12.
Swanson recorded a monster triple-double with 43 points, 10 assists and 10 steals as Westfield blew by Maple Grove, 87-40. The guard also scored his 2,000th career point during the game.
Dumbroski, a point guard, scored 29 points in a 69-32 victory over Monessen.
Swanson earned 43.22 percent of the vote to beat out Cruz Veliz of Woodburn (Oregon), who got 28.65 percent.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 55,000 votes.
Dumbroski finished with 51.16 percent while Makayla Daube of Mepham (New York) placed second at 34.28 percent.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 16,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Carson Swanson, sr., Westfield (New York) basketball
The 6-foot-3 Swanson can play either guard position for Westfield. He received 43.22 percent of the vote.
2. Cruz Veliz, sr., Woodburn (Oregon) basketball
Veliz poured in 38 points as Woodburn downed Lebanon, 82-74. He received 28.65 percent of the vote.
3. Ama Sow, sr., Montour (Pennsylvania) basketball
Sow, a Tennessee-Martin signee, tallied a triple-double with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks in an 83-60 win over West Allegheny. He received 13.83 percent of the vote.
4. Cameron Thomas, sr., Mount Carmel (Illinois) basketball
Thomas had 32 points in an 80-49 rout of St. Ignatius. He received 8.85 percent of the vote.
5. Hudson Luedtke, jr., Butte (Montana) basketball
Luedtke did all he could in a 76-74 double overtime loss to Missoula Hellgate, putting up 31 points. He received 2.28 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Bella Dumbroski, fr., Serra Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Dumbroski’s older brother, Owen, also stars in basketball for Serra Catholic. Dumbroski received 51.16 percent of the vote.
7. Makayla Daube, sr., Mepham (New York) basketball
Daube netted 34 points — a new Mepham single-game record — in a 54-40 win over Herricks. She also had 18 rebounds. Daube received 34.28 percent of the vote.
8. Heaven Bailey, so., Montgomery Catholic (Alabama) basketball
Bailey had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 57-47 upset win over Trinity Presbyterian. Only a sophomore, Bailey has already topped 1,000 career points and 500 career steals. She is closing in on 500 career assists. Bailey received 9.78 percent of the vote.
9. Vanessa Kohler, sr., Highland Park (New Jersey) basketball
Kohler put up a double-double with 35 points and 14 rebounds in an 86-46 win over Timothy Christian. She received 3.34 percent of the vote.
10. Reese Murphy, sr., Banks County (Georgia) basketball
Murphy scored 33 points in a 59-43 victory over Rabun County. She received 0.52 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports