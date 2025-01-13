Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (1/13/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Jan. 6-12. Voting closes on Monday, Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Jay Acosta, sr., Hugoton (Kansas) basketball
Acosta scored 41 points — a new Hugoton single-game record — in a 57-56 loss to Colby.
2. Coleman Atwater, sr., Davis (Utah) basketball
Atwater buried seven 3-pointers en route to 33 points in a 69-51 win over Fremont.
3. Brandon Benjamin, sr., Canyon (California) basketball
Benjamin netted 37 points as Canyon downed La Habra, 81-64.
4. Carlos Bruton, sr., Windham (Ohio) basketball
Bruton tallied 35 points and 10 rebounds in a 68-47 victory over Rootstown.
5. Tevin Edmunds, sr., Manchester West (New Hampshire) basketball
Edmunds scored a career-high 30 points in a 71-57 win over Coe-Brown.
6. Jaymeir Goosby, sr., St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute (New York) basketball
Goosby did a little bit of everything with 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in an 80-70 victory over Bishop Timon.
7. Alex Grospe, sr., South River (New Jersey) basketball
Grospe scored 37 points in a 58-55 loss to Iselin Kennedy.
8. NaJai Hines, sr., Plainfield (New Jersey) basketball
Hines dominated with 32 points and 27 rebounds as Plainfield routed Westfield, 71-44.
9. Sterling Hoarde, sr., Rockford East (Illinois) basketball
Hoarde had 38 points in a 78-33 victory over Freeport.
10. Darrell Hurd, sr., Vallejo (California) basketball
Hurd led the way with 40 points as Vallejo took down John Swett, 71-48.
11. Jakoi Lide, sr., Rancho (Nevada) basketball
Lide exploded for 50 points in a 77-27 win over Cadence.
12. Hudson Luedtke, jr., Butte (Montana) basketball
Luedtke did all he could in a 76-74 double overtime loss to Missoula Hellgate, putting up 31 points.
13. Julius Olanrewaju, sr., San Joaquin Memorial (California) basketball
Olanrewaju became the 29th boys player in Central Section history to surpass 2,000 career points in a 95-45 rout of Edison. Olanrewaju had 18 points in the win.
14. Marcos Ramirez, sr., Oxnard (California) basketball
Ramirez put up 33 points as Oxnard edged Rio Mesa, 65-59.
15. Drew Sailer, sr., Pine Island (Minnesota) basketball
Sailer had 31 points in an 83-71 victory over Goodhue.
16. Aiden Sosinov, sr., Manalapan (New Jersey) basketball
Sosinov netted 33 points as Manalapan cruised by Lacey, 80-52.
17. Ama Sow, sr., Montour (Pennsylvania) basketball
Sow, a Tennessee-Martin signee, tallied a triple-double with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks in an 83-60 win over West Allegheny.
18. Carson Swanson, sr., Westfield (New York) basketball
Swanson recorded a monster triple-double with 43 points, 10 assists and 10 steals as Westfield blew by Maple Grove, 87-40. The senior also scored his 2,000th career point during the game.
19. Cameron Thomas, sr., Mount Carmel (Illinois) basketball
Thomas had 32 points in an 80-49 rout of St. Ignatius.
20. Cruz Veliz, sr., Woodburn (Oregon) basketball
Veliz poured in 38 points as Woodburn downed Lebanon, 82-74.
21. Nolan Waechter, sr., Brookside (Ohio) basketball
Waechter scored 38 points — including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent the game to double overtime — as Brookside escaped with a 95-88 victory. Waechter made eight 3-pointers in the win.
