Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (1/13/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Jan. 6-12. Voting closes on Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Emma Ancelet, sr., Danville (Indiana) basketball
Ancelet had 13 points — including the 1,000th of her prep career — 11 assists, six rebounds and four steals in a 62-29 win over Cascade.
2. Britain Backus, sr., Lowry (Nevada) basketball
Backus, a Nevada signee, netted 34 points as Lowry downed Spring Creek, 60-39.
3. Heaven Bailey, so., Montgomery Catholic (Alabama) basketball
Bailey had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 57-47 upset win over Trinity Presbyterian. Only a sophomore, Bailey has already topped 1,000 career points and 500 career steals. She is closing in on 500 career assists.
4. Kennedy Blevins, sr., St. Stephens (North Carolina) basketball
Blevins poured in a career-high 45 points as St. Stephens defeated Hickory, 61-46.
5. Kat Cheesebro, sr., Dartmouth (Massachusetts) basketball
Cheesebro netted 39 points in a 55-43 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham.
6. Mary Church, sr., East Rowan (North Carolina) basketball
Church had a career-high 30 points in a 72-56 win over Lake Norman Charter.
7. Mia Clemence, sr., Fremont (Michigan) basketball
Clemence filled up the box score with 34 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and four assists as Fremont blew by Whitehall, 78-42.
8. Makayla Daube, sr., Mepham (New York) basketball
Daube netted 34 points — a new Mepham single-game record — in a 54-40 win over Herricks. She also had 18 rebounds.
9. Bella Dumbroski, fr., Serra Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Dumbroski scored 29 points in a 69-32 victory over Monessen.
10. Karsyn Freeman, sr., Adna (Washington) basketball
Freeman tallied 29 points as top-ranked Adna downed No. 2 Rainier, 50-37.
11. Effie Giannopoulos, sr., Notre Dame Academy (Massachusetts) basketball
Giannopoulos had 32 points and seven rebounds as Notre Dame Academy routed Archbishop Williams, 80-56.
12. Akiko Higa, jr., Desert Oasis (Nevada) flag football
Higa had 10 catches for 98 yards and five touchdowns while picking off a pass on defense in a 42-6 win over Foothill.
13. Chloe Johnson, fr., Duluth Marshall (Minnesota) basketball
Johnson netted 32 points in an 89-33 victory over Superior.
14. Vanessa Kohler, sr., Highland Park (New Jersey) basketball
Kohler put up a double-double with 35 points and 14 rebounds in an 86-46 win over Timothy Christian.
15. Ysella Kosic, sr., Petrides (New York) basketball
Kosic scored a career-high 40 points as Petrides downed Goldstein, 58-44.
16. Morgan Mack, sr., Hart (California) basketball
Mack, a Long Beach State signee, nearly tallied a triple-double in a 61-20 win over West Ranch, finishing with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
17. Reese Murphy, sr., Banks County (Georgia) basketball
Murphy scored 33 points in a 59-43 victory over Rabun County.
18. Tori Oehrlein, jr., Crosby-Ironton (Minnesota) basketball
Oehrlein had 30 points and 21 assists — a new Minnesota single-game state record — in a 113-33 win over Hinckley-Finlayson. Oehrlein is a Minnesota commit.
19. Jerzy Robinson, jr., Sierra Canyon (California) basketball
Robinson recorded a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds in an 85-47 win over Marlborough.
20. Ella Ryan, sr., Brentwood (Tennessee) basketball
Ryan, a Quinnipiac signee, led the way with 40 points in a 74-63 victory over Franklin.
21. Charlotte Tuhy, sr., Madison (New Jersey) basketball
Tuhy, an American University signee, had 36 points in a 59-39 rout of Mountain Lakes.
22. Kalli White, so., Granby (Massachusetts) basketball
White exploded for 38 points in a 61-36 victory over McCann Tech.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports