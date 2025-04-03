Chipotle Nationals 2025: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs Link Academy (Missouri) boys basketball live updates
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Thursday with four quarterfinal games. Our second game of the day features the 10-seed Dynamic Prep (Texas) Bearcats taking on the 2-seed Link Academy (Missouri) Lions. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the game.
Dynamic Prep (Texas) comes into the quarterfinal round following a wire-to-wire 67-52 win over Montverde Academy in Wednesday's opening round game.
Link Academy (Missouri) comes into Chipotle Nationals riding a 6-game winning streak dating back to February 7 where they lost to AZ Compass Prep.
(Keep refreshing page for LIVE game updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Dynamic Prep
Link Academy
PREGAME
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals quarterfinal matchup between Dynamic Prep (Texas) and Link Academy (Missouri) will start at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. You can watch the game LIVE on ESPNU