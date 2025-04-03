High School

Chipotle Nationals 2025: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs Link Academy (Missouri) boys basketball live updates

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Thursday with four quarterfinal games. Our second game of the day features the 10-seed Dynamic Prep (Texas) Bearcats taking on the 2-seed Link Academy (Missouri) Lions. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the game.

Ross Van De Griek

Montverde's Trent Sisley (12) goes in to block a lay-up Wednesday, April 2, 2025, during the first game of the Chipotle Nationals at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers.
Montverde's Trent Sisley (12) goes in to block a lay-up Wednesday, April 2, 2025, during the first game of the Chipotle Nationals at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Thursday with four quarterfinal games. Our second game of the day features the 10-seed Dynamic Prep (Texas) Bearcats taking on the 2-seed Link Academy (Missouri) Lions. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the game.

Dynamic Prep (Texas) comes into the quarterfinal round following a wire-to-wire 67-52 win over Montverde Academy in Wednesday's opening round game.

Link Academy (Missouri) comes into Chipotle Nationals riding a 6-game winning streak dating back to February 7 where they lost to AZ Compass Prep.

(Keep refreshing page for LIVE game updates)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Dynamic Prep

Link Academy

PREGAME

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals quarterfinal matchup between Dynamic Prep (Texas) and Link Academy (Missouri) will start at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. You can watch the game LIVE on ESPNU

You can also watch the game LIVE here:

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/National