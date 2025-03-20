Finalists announced for 2025 Gatorade national boys basketball Player of the Year
One of three high school basketball standouts will be crowned Gatorade national boys basketball Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season.
Cameron Boozer of Columbus (Fla.), Caleb Wilson of Holy Innocents (Ga.) and Brayden Burries of Roosevelt (Calif.). All three are 2025 McDonald All-American selections and were named Gatorade Player of the Year in their respective states.
The winner will be announced sometime next week.
More on the finalists ...
CAMERON BOOZER
Boozer, a Duke commit, is a 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior power forward that led the Explorers to a 27-3 record
and a berth in the Chipotle Nationals, scheduled for early April.
The 2022-23 Gatorade National Player of the Year,
Boozer averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks through 30 games and led
Columbus to a fourth straight Class 7A state championship.
CALEB WILSON
Wilson, a North Carolina commit, is a 6-foot-10, 205-pound senior forward that led the Golden Bears to a 27-4 record and the Private School State
Tournament championship this past season.
Wilson averaged 21.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 blocks and
1.9 steals per game. He concluded his prep basketball career
with 1,836 points and 1,168 rebounds.
BRAYDEN BURRIES
The 5-star recruit is fresh of leading the Mustangs to the California high school basketball treble, winning the CIF Southern Section, SoCal Regional and State Open Division championships.
The McDonald's All-American saved his best for last when he scored a record-breaking 44 points in Roosevelt's 80-60 victory over Archbishop Riordan in the CIF State Open Division championship at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 15.
With Burries at the tip of the spear — along with childhood friends and teammates Issac Wiliamson and Myles Walker — Roosevelt finished the 2024-25 season with a 35-2 record while averaging 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 steals and connecting on 364-of-655 shots from the field (55.6%).
