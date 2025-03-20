High School

Finalists announced for 2025 Gatorade national boys basketball Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and Brayden Burries are the three finalists for the prestigious award.

Tarek Fattal

Cameron Boozer of the Miami Columbus High School basketball team drives to the basket during the championship game against Montverde at the City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.
Cameron Boozer of the Miami Columbus High School basketball team drives to the basket during the championship game against Montverde at the City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of three high school basketball standouts will be crowned Gatorade national boys basketball Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

Cameron Boozer of Columbus (Fla.), Caleb Wilson of Holy Innocents (Ga.) and Brayden Burries of Roosevelt (Calif.). All three are 2025 McDonald All-American selections and were named Gatorade Player of the Year in their respective states.

The winner will be announced sometime next week.

More on the finalists ...

CAMERON BOOZER

High school
Columbus (FL) Cameron Boozer wins MVP after a victory over Notre Dame (CA) at the 2025 Hoophall Classic. / Tarek Fattal

Boozer, a Duke commit, is a 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior power forward that led the Explorers to a 27-3 record
and a berth in the Chipotle Nationals, scheduled for early April.

The 2022-23 Gatorade National Player of the Year,
Boozer averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks through 30 games and led
Columbus to a fourth straight Class 7A state championship.

CALEB WILSON

High school basketball; Caleb Wilson
Holy Innocents (Ga.) star player Caleb Wilson walks off the floor during a game at the 2025 Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. / Basketball HOF

Wilson, a North Carolina commit, is a 6-foot-10, 205-pound senior forward that led the Golden Bears to a 27-4 record and the Private School State
Tournament championship this past season.

Wilson averaged 21.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 blocks and
1.9 steals per game. He concluded his prep basketball career
with 1,836 points and 1,168 rebounds.

BRAYDEN BURRIES

California (CIF) State Basketball Championships
Brayden Burries drives the baseline against Archbishop Riordan in the California (CIF) State Open Division title game at the Golden 1 Center. / Photo by Eric Taylor

The 5-star recruit is fresh of leading the Mustangs to the California high school basketball treble, winning the CIF Southern Section, SoCal Regional and State Open Division championships.

The McDonald's All-American saved his best for last when he scored a record-breaking 44 points in Roosevelt's 80-60 victory over Archbishop Riordan in the CIF State Open Division championship at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 15.

With Burries at the tip of the spear — along with childhood friends and teammates Issac Wiliamson and Myles Walker — Roosevelt finished the 2024-25 season with a 35-2 record while averaging 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 steals and connecting on 364-of-655 shots from the field (55.6%).

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

