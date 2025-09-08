Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (9/8/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Sept. 1-7. Voting closes on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Tradon Bessinger of Davis (Utah) for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Lawrence Autry, sr., Collierville (Tennessee) football
Autry, a Tulane commit, ran for 258 yards and two touchdowns as Collierville survived in a thriller against Horn Lake, 39-35.
2. Xavier Cocci, jr., Skyline (Utah) football
Cocci finished 21 of 29 passing for 402 yards with four touchdowns while running for 73 yards and two more scores in a 55-21 victory over Juan Diego Catholic.
3. Easton Eilertson, so., West Field (Utah) football
Eilertson completed 21 of 35 passes for 342 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in a 41-23 win over Roy.
4. Barrett Fallon, sr., Davenport (Texas) football
Fallon had 24 carries for 253 yards and six touchdowns in a 66-13 victory over Tivy.
5. Max Fitch, so., Mattanawcook Academy (Maine) soccer
Fitch scored all six of his team’s goals in a 6-2 win over Dexter. Only a sophomore, Fitch is already the all-time leading scorer in Mattanawcook Academy history.
6. JD Hill, sr., Mission Viejo (California) football
Hill, a Northern Arizona commit, had 13 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries in a 53-14 rout of Folsom and five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.
7. Camden Hughes, so., College Park (Texas) football
Hughes connected on 24 of 34 passes for 471 yards with six touchdowns and no picks as College Park blew by Klein Cain, 58-21. The junior also ran for 63 yards and a TD.
8. Taylor Lee, jr., Pacifica (California) football
Lee finished 29 of 32 passing for 457 yards and seven touchdowns in a 56-35 win over Newbury Park. The seven TD passes broke the Ventura County single-game record.
9. Brayden McCarthy, jr., Blackhawk (Pennsylvania) football
McCarthy ran for 287 yards and three touchdowns in a 65-49 loss to North Catholic.
10. Myles Mclaughlin, sr., Knox (Indiana) football
Mclaughlin was unstoppable in a 72-24 victory over Culver Academies, running for 436 yards and nine touchdowns.
11. Ryan Moessner, sr. Bentworth (Pennsylvania) soccer
Moessner had two goals — including the 100th of his high school career — and two assists in a 4-2 victory over Elizabeth-Forward.
12. Andrei Nitulescu, jr., Randolph (New Jersey) soccer
Nitulescu netted four goals in a 6-2 win over Sparta.
13. Jakai Phillips, sr., North Salem (Oregon) football
Phillips turned 25 carries into 362 yards and five touchdowns while also returning a kickoff to the end zone in a 49-32 victory over South Salem.
14. Alex Radley, sr., Lyme (New York) soccer
Radley had three goals and three assists in a 9-1 win over Harrisville.
15. Dylan Reese, sr., Parker (Alabama) football
Reese completed 14 of 18 passes for 348 yards with six touchdowns as Parker routed Gardendale, 47-3.
16. Lorenzo Sims, sr., Ramona (California) football
Sims ran for 379 yards and six touchdowns in a 44-28 win over Hillcrest.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App