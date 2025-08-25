Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (8/25/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Aug. 18-24. Voting closes on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Tareq Abdul-Rauf, jr., University Senior (California) football
Abdul-Rauf picked off two passes in a 21-19 win over Lincoln.
2. Kingston Allen, jr., Notre Dame Academy (Wisconsin) football
Allen turned 28 carries into 242 yards and scored four touchdowns as Notre Dame Academy edged Kaukauna, 27-20.
3. Benson Brang, jr., South-Doyle (Tennessee) football
Brang threw for 291 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-30 victory over Austin-East.
4. Jamarcus Brown, jr., Stewarts Creek (Tennessee) football
Brown ran for 258 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries in a 39-36 win over Centennial.
5. Tommy Dean, sr., Danbury (Ohio) football
Dean threw two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns and scored three two-point conversions in a 46-13 romp over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic.
6. Adrian Delgado, jr., Middletown (Pennsylvania) soccer
Delgado recorded a hat trick in a 10-0 shutout of Lebanon.
7. David Dennison, sr., Bethel Park (Pennsylvania) football
Dennison had 36 carries for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-26 victory over Seneca Valley. He also blocked a kick, forced a fumble and broke up a pass.
8. Maika Eugenio, sr., Bishop Gorman (Nevada) football
Eugenio, a Hawaii commit, finished 8 for 8 passing for 233 yards with four touchdowns in a 52-0 shutout of Centennial.
9. Dylan Flores, sr., Coronado (Nevada) soccer
Flores had six assists and one goal in a 10-1 victory over Canyon Springs.
10. Gatsbee Gumban, jr., Covina (California) football
Gumban ran for 337 yards and four touchdowns as Covina took down La Puente, 49-35.
11. Gabe Hein, sr., Mars (Pennsylvania) football
Hein caught six passes for 142 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Beaver Area.
12. Jordan Holmes, sr., Pike Road (Alabama) football
Holmes, a Kennesaw State commit, had nine receptions for 141 yards and the game-winning touchdown while intercepting three passes on defense — including a pick-six — in a 21-14 victory over Prattville.
13. Ryder Lyons, sr., Folsom (California) football
Lyons, a five-star BYU commit, was flawless in a 51-13 rout of Grant, completing 31 of 37 passes for 408 yards with five total touchdowns.
14. Quincy Mitchell, so., Forrest (Tennessee) football
Mitchell had 23 carries for 389 yards and four touchdowns as Forrest survived a shootout with Creek Weed, 43-36.
15. Gavin Peeps, sr., Roosevelt (Ohio) football
Peeps completed 20 of 29 passes for 355 yards with four touchdowns and also ran for a score in a 35-14 win over rival Ravenna.
16. Ian Petrick, sr., Huron (Michigan) soccer
Petrick netted five goals, including the 100th of his prep career, in a 9-0 shutout of Flat Rock.
17. Braydon Songer, sr., Hubbard (Ohio) football
Songer accounted for five total touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Brookfield.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
