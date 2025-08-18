High School Sports Participation Hits All-Time High in 2024-25, Fueled by Growth in Girls Programs
High school sports participation has reached unprecedented levels in the United States. According to the NFHS High School Athletics Participation Survey, 8,260,891 students competed in athletics during the 2024-25 school year — the highest total in history.
The figure marks an increase of 198,589 participants from the previous year, topping the previous record of 8,062,302 set in 2023-24. Both boys (4,723,907) and girls (3,536,984) posted record highs, based on data from all 51 NFHS member state associations, including the District of Columbia.
The 2024-25 total also represents the third straight year of strong growth since the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, participation has increased by 642,837 students in three years, reversing declines that began just before the shutdowns.
“It is wonderful to see the interest in high school sports reach new heights,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, CEO of the NFHS. “The immense value of high school sports is reflected in these impressive numbers. As high school students have consistently demonstrated their desire to play with their peers and represent their schools and community, state and school administrators have stepped up to offer more participation opportunities to meet that demand.”
Girls Sports Lead the Growth
The sharpest gains were seen on the girls side, where flag football and wrestling posted record numbers.
- Girls Flag Football: Participation surged to 68,847 athletes, a 60 percent increase from the prior year. Nearly 1,000 additional schools added programs, reflecting the sport’s rapid nationwide expansion.
- Girls Wrestling: Participation jumped to 74,000 for the first time ever, up 15 percent from last year. Nearly 1,000 more schools now sponsor girls wrestling.
Boys wrestling also enjoyed a rebound, gaining 8,340 athletes to surpass 300,000 participants for the first time.
Unified Sports and Esports on the Rise
Emerging programs also experienced steady growth. Unified Sports saw a jump from 51,502 participants in 2023-24 to 70,006 athletes last year, while Esports climbed to 30,440 students, an increase of nearly 3,000.
Most Popular Sports for Girls
Traditional team sports remain strong for girls, with several showing additional gains:
- Outdoor Track & Field – 513,808
- Volleyball – 492,799 (up 2.85%)
- Soccer – 393,048 (up 2.38%)
- Basketball – 356,240
- Softball – 331,306
- Competitive Spirit – 206,262 (up nearly 14%)
- Tennis – 204,721 (up 4%)
- Cross Country – 189,260
- Swimming & Diving – 138,303
- Lacrosse – 99,292
Most Popular Sports for Boys
The top 10 boys sports remained stable while still recording gains:
- 11-Player Football – 1,031,039
- Outdoor Track & Field – 644,235
- Basketball – 540,704
- Soccer – 484,908
- Baseball – 472,598
- Wrestling – 300,214
- Cross Country – 238,685
- Golf – 162,357
- Tennis – 158,667
- Swimming & Diving – 119,102
State Leaders in Participation
Texas (879,403) and California (852,575) once again led the nation in total participation. Rounding out the top 10 were:
- Ohio – 335,808
- Pennsylvania – 333,123
- Illinois – 328,362
- New York – 327,068
- Florida – 308,396
- Michigan – 298,246
- New Jersey – 281,971
- Minnesota – 232,347
A Post-Pandemic Surge
The NFHS report underscores how strongly high school athletics have rebounded from the pandemic-era decline. With record-setting participation across both boys and girls sports, plus growth in emerging programs like flag football, wrestling, Unified Sports, and Esports, opportunities for student-athletes have never been greater.
