Ian VanWagner, Makayla Presser-Palmer voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (3/10/2025)
Congratulations to Potsdam (New York) sophomore Ian VanWagner and Northwestern (Pennsylvania) junior Makayla Presser-Palmer for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for March 3-9.
VanWagner put up 42 points as Potsdam downed Malone in triple-overtime, 76-66, for the Section 10 title.
Presser-Palmer netted a career-high 40 points as Northwestern blasted Avonworth, 58-31.
VanWagner took home first place with 40.9 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 2,000 votes.
Presser-Palmer won with 54.38 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 1,000 votes.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Ian VanWagner, so., Potsdam (New York) basketball
VanWagner put up 42 points as Potsdam downed Malone in triple-overtime, 76-66, for the Section 10 title. He received 40.9 percent of the vote.
2. Ian Miletic, sr., Rolling Meadows (Illinois) basketball
Miletic, a Marquette signee, netted 37 points in a 54-53 overtime win over Stevenson. He received 24.37 percent of the vote.
3. Luke Ellspermann, sr., Memorial (Indiana) basketball
Ellspermann scored a season-high 36 points in a 73-55 rout of Mt. Vernon. He received 13.29 percent of the vote.
4. Reggie Larsen, sr., Preston (Idaho) basketball
Larsen put up 39 points — a new career-high — as Preston trounced Bonneville in the Class 5A state semifinals, 74-55. Preston went on to defeat Hillcrest for the 5A title. He received 12.36 percent of the vote.
5. Cooper Allen, sr., Moriah (New York) basketball
Allen hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 38 points in a 76-62 victory over Bolton. He received 2.55 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Makayla Presser-Palmer, jr., Northwestern (Pennsylvania) basketball
Presser-Palmer netted a career-high 40 points as Northwestern blasted Avonworth, 58-31. She received 54.38 percent of the vote.
7. Ava Pratt, so., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (Missouri) basketball
Pratt scored 45 points — a new single-game program record — in a 68-34 victory over Warrensburg. She received 43.14 percent of the vote.
8. Violet Flynn, jr., Crystal River (Florida) softball
Flynn struck out 17 in a 4-0 shutout of Hernando. Later in the week, the Michigan State commit fanned 12 more in an 8-1 win over Dunnellon while going 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs. She received 1.19 percent of the vote.
9. Cheyenne Hull, so., Davis (Washington) basketball
Hull had 26 points and eight rebounds in a 61-45 victory over Davis that clinched the Class 4A title. It was Davis’ first state championship. She received 0.54 percent of the vote.
10. Baylee Cook, sr., Boulder City (Nevada) softball
Cook went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs as Boulder City shut out Del Sol, 15-0. She received 0.22 percent of the vote.
