IMG Academy releases its high school football schedules for the 2025 season
When it comes to playing one of the toughest high school football schedules in the country, you don't have to look no further than what the IMG Academy Ascenders cook up on an annual basis.
Yes, teams like Bishop Gorman (Nevada), Mater Dei (California), St. John Bosco (California), Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) and a host of other national powers have put together their 2025 schedules and released them. Now, IMG Academy has released its national, junior national and state schedules for this fall.
Ranking the Top 10 interstate high school football games set to take place in 2025 so far
For IMG Academy, the slate of the games on tap for the fall remains one of the tougher schedules bar none when you look at the Ascenders from Week 0 to Week 12.
The Ascenders are scheduled to travel eight times away from their facilities in Bradenton, Florida, which should combine for a potential roundtrip total of 12,260 miles traveled for the national team alone.
IMG Academy will start off the season on the road for seven straight weeks, with one bye week squeezed in Week 3, as the Ascenders will make the relatively short travel to Orlando to face the up-and-coming The First Academy Royals on Aug. 15 before taking over Hoover in Alabama.
Below is the Ascenders' full 2025 regular season schedule for all three teams, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 IMG ACADEMY NATIONAL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Orlando The First Academy
Aug. 22: at Hoover (Alabama)
Aug. 28: at Winslow Township (New Jersey)
Sep. 13: at Coranado (Nevada)
Sep. 19: at Mandarin
Sep. 26: at Phenix City Central (Alabama)
Oct. 3: at Venice
Oct. 17: vs. NFL Academy (United Kingdom)
Oct. 25: vs. East St. Louis (Illinois)
Nov. 1: at The Hun School (New Jersey)
Nov. 7: vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
2025 IMG ACADEMY JR. NATIONAL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Tampa Catholic
Aug. 22: at St. John Neumann
Aug. 29: at Key West
Sep. 5: vs. Community School of Naples
Sep. 12: TBD
Sep. 19: at Manatee
Sep. 26: at Oasis
Oct. 3: at Sarasota Riverview
Oct. 12: at Spain U19 National Team
Oct. 24: at Ponte Vedra
Oct. 31: vs. Fort Meade
2025 IMG ACADEMY STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: vs. Palm Beach Christian Prep
Aug. 21: vs. Tohopekaliga
Aug. 28: at Marathon
Sep. 4: vs. Mt. Bethel Christian
Sep. 11: vs. Ida Baker
Sep. 18: vs. Bradenton Bayshore
Sep. 25: vs. Out-of-Door Academy
Oct. 2: at McLaughlin
Oct. 12: at Spain U19 National Team
Oct. 16: vs. Anclote
Oct. 23: vs. Hollins
Oct. 30: at Southwest Florida Christian
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi