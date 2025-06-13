High School

IMG Academy releases its high school football schedules for the 2025 season

The Ascenders' national slate will be one of the toughest in the country, with IMG Academy scheduled to face powerhouses like NFL Academy, Orlando The First Academy, Hoover (Alabama), St. Frances Academy (Maryland) and Venice

Andy Villamarzo

IMG Academy players run onto the field. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton.
IMG Academy players run onto the field. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

When it comes to playing one of the toughest high school football schedules in the country, you don't have to look no further than what the IMG Academy Ascenders cook up on an annual basis.

Yes, teams like Bishop Gorman (Nevada), Mater Dei (California), St. John Bosco (California), Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) and a host of other national powers have put together their 2025 schedules and released them. Now, IMG Academy has released its national, junior national and state schedules for this fall.

For IMG Academy, the slate of the games on tap for the fall remains one of the tougher schedules bar none when you look at the Ascenders from Week 0 to Week 12.

The Ascenders are scheduled to travel eight times away from their facilities in Bradenton, Florida, which should combine for a potential roundtrip total of 12,260 miles traveled for the national team alone.

IMG Academy will start off the season on the road for seven straight weeks, with one bye week squeezed in Week 3, as the Ascenders will make the relatively short travel to Orlando to face the up-and-coming The First Academy Royals on Aug. 15 before taking over Hoover in Alabama.

Below is the Ascenders' full 2025 regular season schedule for all three teams, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 IMG ACADEMY NATIONAL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Orlando The First Academy

Aug. 22: at Hoover (Alabama)

Aug. 28: at Winslow Township (New Jersey)

Sep. 13: at Coranado (Nevada)

Sep. 19: at Mandarin

Sep. 26: at Phenix City Central (Alabama)

Oct. 3: at Venice

Oct. 17: vs. NFL Academy (United Kingdom)

Oct. 25: vs. East St. Louis (Illinois)

Nov. 1: at The Hun School (New Jersey)

Nov. 7: vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

2025 IMG ACADEMY JR. NATIONAL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Tampa Catholic

Aug. 22: at St. John Neumann

Aug. 29: at Key West

Sep. 5: vs. Community School of Naples

Sep. 12: TBD

Sep. 19: at Manatee

Sep. 26: at Oasis

Oct. 3: at Sarasota Riverview

Oct. 12: at Spain U19 National Team

Oct. 24: at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 31: vs. Fort Meade

2025 IMG ACADEMY STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 14: vs. Palm Beach Christian Prep

Aug. 21: vs. Tohopekaliga

Aug. 28: at Marathon

Sep. 4: vs. Mt. Bethel Christian

Sep. 11: vs. Ida Baker

Sep. 18: vs. Bradenton Bayshore

Sep. 25: vs. Out-of-Door Academy

Oct. 2: at McLaughlin

Oct. 12: at Spain U19 National Team

Oct. 16: vs. Anclote

Oct. 23: vs. Hollins

Oct. 30: at Southwest Florida Christian

Andy Villamarzo
