IMG football transfer Jake Kreul flattens Bergen Catholic OL with a reverse pancake
Everybody loves a good pancake block, but IMG Academy (Florida) junior edge rusher Jake Kreul showed the reverse of that Thursday night in New Jersey.
The 6-foot-3, four-star pass rusher — who holds offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and about 40 other college football programs — became a left tackle's worst nightmare Thursday in IMG's 27-14 win over Bergen Catholic.
Kreul took the high school road less traveled toward the Bergen Catholic quarterback, barreling right through Rocco Costello, putting the junior left tackle on his back.
Credit to Costello for hopping right back up and getting a chip block in on Kreul as Bergen QB Dominic Camanile evaded the pressure:
After a defense-dominated first half Thursday night, both offenses started strong in the third, with Ohio State commit scoring a scintillating touchdown for Bergen, but SMU commit Ty Hawkins answered repeatedly for IMG.
Kreul transferred to IMG Academy from Bishop Moore in the offseason.
Live updates recap: Check out the play-by-play from IMG's 27-14 win over Bergen Catholic
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.