Ohio State football commit Quincy Porter (Bergen Catholic) freaks out on 90-yard TD vs. IMG
So much for stopping Bergen Catholic wide receiver Quincy Porter.
After a first half where Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) struggled to get anything going through the air against IMG Academy (Florida), four-star Ohio State football commit speedily and powerfully put an end to that.
The top-ranked senior high school football recruit in New Jersey took a short pass and took off, as the 6-foot-3 wideout showed off his freakish combination of skills:
His punishing stiff-arm that sends an IMG defender to the turf has to have Ohio State fans thinking he might be the next true freshman starter at wide receiver for the Buckeyes.
The touchdown early in the third quarter tied the Thursday night game 7-7.
IMG Academy bounced right back with a long touchdown run by SMU commit Ty Hawkins to give the lead back to the Ascenders, 14-7. Hawkins has both IMG touchdowns.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
