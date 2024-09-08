Jett Harrison scores first TD of his high school football career
Jett Harrison debuted last week as a starting wide receiver for St. Joseph's Prep, and in Week 2 the son of Marvin and brother of Marvin Jr. scored his first career touchdown.
The 6-foot-1 freshman made a sweet grab in the back of the end zone, with the 14-year-old tapping his toes from 14 yards out for the score.
Jett Harrison made four catches for 57 yards in his high school football debut last week against St. Edward (Ohio), and he matched that catch total in the first half alone against Erasmus Hall.
He's made a toe-tapping catch on the sideline, a toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone, a deep grab over the middle and a first-down snag on an out route in what's been a lopsided game in Philadelphia. Here's his final grab from the first half:
St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) led Erasmus Hall (New York) 31-2 at halftime and went on to win 44-16 with a running clock in the second half.
