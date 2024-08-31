Jett Harrison, freshman son of Marvin, shows off Dad's hands for St. Joseph's Prep football
It's been a rough first half for St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) against St. Edward (Ohio) in one of the high school football games of the week, but Jett Harrison has been a bright spot.
The Class of 2028 wide receiver didn't look like a freshman on a sideline catch that his dad, NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, and brother, Arizona Cardinal Marvin Harrison Jr., would be proud of.
Jett Harrison runs a nice route, makes a sweet grab and tiptoes the sideline for an early catch Saturday against St. Edward:
It's not easy to play varsity football as a freshman for national high school football power St. Joe's Prep, but Jett Harrison doesn't look like an ordinary freshman.
It's been one of the lone highlights for St. Joseph's Prep, which trails 35-7 after giving up all 35 in the second quarter.
Jett Harrison's older brother Marvin Jr. — who also starred at St. Joe's Prep — has said Jett is better at age 14 than he was.
It hasn't been a fun first half for St. Joseph's Prep fans, but it should be a fun next four years watching Jett Harrison get even better.
