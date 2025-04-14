National high school mascot bracket, Elite 8: Vote for Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers or Monroe Cheesemakers
High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to crown the best high school mascot in America has entered elite territory.
Vote below for the No. 3-seeded Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut) or the No. 4-seeded Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) to advance beyond the Elite 8.
The winner will face either the Key Obezags (Maryland) or Morse Shipbuilders (Maine) in the Final Four.
The Winged Beavers beat the Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles (California) in Round 1, Ashland Oredockers (Wisconsin) in Round 2 and Cairo Syrupmakers (Georgia) in the Sweet 16.
The Cheesemakers beat the Key West Conchs (Florida) in Round 1, Kingswood Oxford Wyverns in Round 2 and Inman Teutons (Kansas) in the Sweet 16.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, April 21, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
3. Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut)
The school’s founder, Theodate Pope Riddle, chose the Winged Beaver as the school’s mascot to reflect the school’s motto, Aspirando et Perseverando, aspiring and persevering. The wings of aspiration represent the soaring flight of an eagle, and perseverance is symbolized in the diligence of a beaver.
4. Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin)
Only 25 miles away from the Freeport (Illinois) Pretzels, the Monroe Cheesemakers basketball teams take on the Pretzels every year in "The Snack Bowl." Monroe is known as "The Swiss Cheese Capital of the U.S."
