National high school mascot bracket, Elite 8: Vote for Moorhead Spuds or Bryn Mawr Mawrtians
High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to crown the best high school mascot in America has entered elite territory.
Vote below for the No. 5-seeded Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota) or the No. 7-seeded Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland) to advance beyond the Elite 8.
The winner will face either the Wilde Lake Wildecats (Maryland) or Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa) in the Final Four.
The Spuds got past the Yuma Criminals (Arizona) in Round 1, the Valley City Hi-Liners (North Dakota)in Round 2 and Hesston Swathers (Kansas) in the Sweet 16.
The Mawrtians, the last team in to qualify for the tournament, toppled the Vineland Fighting Clan (New Jersey) in Round 1, the Kosciusko Whippets (Mississippi) in Round 2 and Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin) in the Sweet 16.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, April 21, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
5. Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota)
Moorhead’s teams have been called the Spuds for over 100 years. The name started being used in the late 1910s or early 1920s, inspired by at least one Moorhead school’s site atop a former potato field. The school's mascot is a big smiling potato named Spuddy.
7. Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland)
Michigan has the only Martians in the country among U.S. high schools, and Bryn Mawr has the only Mawrtians. Mascot pride is brimming at the 140-year-old Baltimore school.
