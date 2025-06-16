NFHS releases first set of rules on girls high school flag football, the nation's fastest-growing sport
The nation’s fastest growing high school sport now has official rules.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the preeminent rules makers for the rest of the states to follow, published its first complete set of rules for girls flag football, a sport that 16 states have sanctioned and 18 others are in the middle of independent/pilot programs.
According to the national governing body for high school sports, girls flag football has more than doubled in participants since from 2022-23 (20,875) to 2023-24 (42,955), an increase of 105 percent.
“The popularity of flag football – for boys and girls – has been growing at the youth levels for the past 10 years,” NFHS CEO Dr. Karissa Niehoff said in a statement. “In 2023, about 500,000 girls ages 6-17 played flag football – a 63 percent increase since 2019. At a higher level of competition, more universities are beginning to offer flag football for girls, which will certainly enhance the appeal for girls playing the sport at the high school level. And internationally, the sport received a huge boost with the addition of flag football as an Olympic sport for men and women at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
“The NFHS looks forward to being involved with the continued growth of flag football in schools nationwide, particularly now with playing rules specifically for the high school game, as more opportunities for participation unfold in all 50 states."
An 11-member committee, chaired by Tyler Cerimeli and directed by NFHS’ Bob Colgate, noted two key elements to the rule book.
From the organization’s press release
The first book features rules governing the 7-on-7 player game, and provides three options for size of the field, one of which is a regulation 11-player high school football field.
In addition to determining one of the three options for the playing field, there are 18 other rules to be determined by state adoption, including the establishment of rules regarding place kicking for field goals and trys (points after touchdowns).
States utilizing NFHS flag football rules also will have the option, among others, to determine the number of game officials, authorize the use of goals, authorize the use of a kicking tee, authorize the use of hash marks and determine the style of flag to be used and the measurements of the flag, although the flag cannot be below the minimum outlined in Rule 1-5-1f NOTE.
While the rules for flag football closely follow NFHS football rules, the rules regarding obtaining a first down are different. Instead of advancing the ball to the line to gain, a first down is awarded in flag football when a team advances the ball to the zone to gain. Following is the language in Rule 5-3 in the NFHS Flag Football Rules Book:
“The zone to gain is the next 20- or 40-yard line in advance of the ball's foremost point when a new series of downs is awarded. When a new series of downs is awarded, the penalties for all fouls (including nonplayer and unsportsmanlike) committed prior to the ready-for-play shall be administered before the zone to gain is established. The zone to gain then remains fixed until the series ends and a new zone to gain is established.”
NFHS flag football rules that mirror traditional high school football rules include four 12-minute periods and point values of six points for a touchdown and three points for a field goal, if kicking rules are adopted by the state association.
The complete set of rules can be seen here for a fee
Check back later for more on the rules and reactions from states, particularly those with established rules such as Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, California and Arizona.