Nike Basketball inks Tyran Stokes, Aaliyah Chavez, Brandon McCoy Jr. to NIL deals
Nike's announcement Friday morning is another indication that high school athletics is more of a business than ever before.
Nike Basketball announced its elite 'Class of 2025 NIL athletes' which includes two standout high school boys basketball players in Tyran Stokes and Brandon McCoy Jr., along with last year's best girls basketball player in Aaliyah Chavez, who is now a freshman at Oklahoma.
"Nike Basketball is announcing its Class of 2025: an elite trio of NIL athletes who reaffirm the brand’s leading position atop the game and reflect its dedication to supporting and inspiring the next generation of hoopers," the release from Nike says.
In short, these young athletes are now sponsored by Nike and will be receiving monetary benefits based on their name, image and likeness (NIL). Of course, the NIL era is known at the NCAA ranks, but it only impacts a small percentage of high school athletes. In the case of Stokes and McCoy, the deal is completely legal in accordance with California's CIF bylaws so long as the athletes don't market their schools with any logos or emblems.
There is no information or report on the details of the deals.
“I’ve had the goal of becoming a Nike athlete written on my wall for two years, so to officially be part of the family means everything to me,” McCoy said. “Knowing I'm backed by an elite program with elite players and great people, on and off the court, gives me even more hunger to go harder, be the best version of myself, and work alongside Nike to use my platform to give back to the youth.”
Tyran Stokes, a 5-star forward at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, is the No. 1-ranked high schooler in the country for the class of 2026. McCoy, who just transferred to Sierra Canyon from St. John Bosco, is widely regarded as one of the best combo guards in the 2026 class.
Stokes just made waves two weeks ago when he decided to play high school football for the first time. He played in his first game last Friday and caught a touchdown.
“Partnering with Nike means I’m joining a team, a family and a legacy,” said Stokes. “I’m going to be surrounded by high-level, talented people who will keep me working hard to be at the top of my game. I also want to work with Nike to connect with young athletes and give feedback on our footwear and apparel — not just from me, but from my community.”
Chavez scored more than 4,700 points in high school and was the No. 1-rated prospect in the 2025 class before committing to Oklahoma. Her freshman season in Norman, Okla. is heavily anticipated.
Stokes, Chavez and McCoy join a Nike Basketball NIL roster that includes the top young talent in the game, including Ace Bailey, Jazzy Davidson, AJ Dybantsa, Dylan Harper, Jerzy Robinson and JuJu Watkins.
Chavez won multiple national Player of the Year and All-American honors while leading Monterey High School (Lubbock, Texas) to a state championship. She averaged roughly 35 points and nine rebounds per game during her senior season, finishing her high school career with nearly 4,800 points and 1,300 rebounds, ranking her among the most prolific prep scorers of all time.
McCoy averaged nearly 16 points and seven rebounds per game during his junior season at St. John Bosco. He also recently took home Mamba League Invitational and U19 FIBA World Cup championships and ranked third among all scorers at Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam, averaging 22 points per game.
Stokes averaged 21 points and more than nine rebounds per game last season as a junior at Notre Dame. He’s also won U19 and U17 FIBA World Cup gold medals over the past two years, as well as a FIBA U16 Americas Championship in 2023.
