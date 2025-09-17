INTERVIEW: Tyran Stokes shares why he's playing football, positions he could play
Not many people possess perspective like Tyran Stokes, let alone at 17 years old.
The No. 1 high school basketball prospect in the country decided he wants to play football at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (Calif.) for just one season — his senior season. And his reason makes the venture something worth rooting for.
"I had to explain to my Mom and agent that this is my last time I get to actually be a kid," Stokes said Monday after his first practice in a helmet and pads. "Once I go to college everything is looked at as a business."
Stokes is 6-foot-8, 245 pounds. Footage of his first practice in a helmet and pads spread like wildfire on social media. The instant comparison to LeBron James playing football in high school came to the forefront. James was an All-State football player for St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio.
And maybe that's what's refreshing about this story. Stokes isn't playing football for accolades, he already understands that he'll likely never get to play football again once he graduates high school. Stokes is a 5-star basketball recruit with offers to Kentucky, Kansas, USC, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas and UCLA. His NIL price tag will be in the millions. Doesn't matter — he wants to be a kid.
"It's a great opportunity for him from a life experience lens," Notre Dame coach Evan Yabu said. "Everyone sees 6-foot-8, No. 1 player in the country — but at the end of the day, he's a kid. He's a 17-year-old kid that wants to experience things just like any of us did at one point."
Yabu had Stokes talk to the team before joining. Stokes was on the sideline for the Knights' last game at home against Servite. Notre Dame is 2-2 heading into a bye week and could see Stokes makes his debut on Sept. 26 against Culver City.
"The team accepted me. When they found out I was playing, they were happy for me," Stokes said. "I told them I wanted to do it before I wouldn't be able to do it no more."
WHAT POSITION WILL STOKES PLAY?
Naturally, it makes sense for a long, athletic athlete with good hands and ball skills to play wide receiver.
"Everyone has been asking me what position I'll play," Stokes said. "Maybe, wide receiver or tight end. I went out there, ran routes and practiced catching. I felt pretty good."
Yabu agrees for obvious reasons.
"He obviously plays at a height that most people can't," Yabu said. "So, a pass catching position makes sense."
But at 6-foot-8, 245 pounds, Yabu thinks he could make an impact on defense, too.
"Maybe, he has the potential to rush the passer," Yabu added. "Use his agility and size to be a throwing obstacle."
WHAT IF STOKES GETS HURT?
In today's world of high school and college athletics combined with recruiting and NIL dollars, Stokes is risking a lot by playing varsity tackle football for the first time.
"We all know football is dangerous and anything can happen at any time," Yabu said of Stokes potential for injury. "The same could happen on a basketball court. But these movements will be different. The surface is different. His shoes are different."
Is it possible to limit risk of injury?
"We will of course try to," Yabu said. "In a football game, I think there are things you can do schematically to try and reduce risk, but at the end of the day if he's touching the football in the game, anything can happen. We'll all live through that risk together."
MORE ON STOKES, BASKETBALL
Stokes helped to lead Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks to the CIF Southern Section Open Division final as a junior this past 2024-25 season. He also led the Knights to the CIF State Open Division SoCal regional final. Both losses came to Brayden Burries and Eastvale Roosevelt, which went on to win the CIF State Open Division title.
Stokes finished his junior year averaging 21 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He was an All-Mission League selection and a High School On SI All-SoCal and All-State selection.
Stokes is the No. 1 recruit regardless of position for the 2026 class.
