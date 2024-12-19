Nike Tournament of Champions Day 1 high school girls basketball scoreboard (12/18/2024)
The first day of the Nike Tournament of Champions girls high school basketball tournament is complete Wednesday at Skyline Prep High School in Phoenix, Ariz., without any big upsets in the premier division.
Five of SBLive's National Top 25 teams plus an honorable mention won first-round Vincent Cannizzaro Division games, all but one by double digits. Quarterfinal play in the top division continues Thursday at Skyline High School.
There are seven other divisions and 128 teams overall at the event, considered the top girls basketball tournament in the country.
NIKE TOC TOP DIVISION DAY 1 SCORES
No. 3 Ontario christian 86, Brookswood Secondary 18
No. 5 Bishop MacNamara (Md.) 70, Sage Hill (Calif.) 44
No. 6 Archbishop Mitty 68, George Rogers Clark (Ky.) 50
No. 15 Purcell Marian (Ohio) 49, Archbishop Wood (Pa.) 43
No. 16 Mater Dei (Calif.) 59, Christ the King (N.Y.) 49
HM Clackamas (Ore.) 66, Pinceton (Ohio) 41
Grandview (Colo) 59, Mt. Zion (Md.) 32
Buffis (Md.) 55, Valor Christian (Colo) 60
THURSDAY'S TOP DIVISION SCHEDULE (MST)
Winners' bracket
Clackamas vs. Archbishop Mitty, 3 p.m.
Bishop MacNamara vs. Mater Dei, 4:30 p.m.
Antonior Christian vs. Grandview, 6 p.m.
Billis vs. Purcell Marian, 7:30 p.m.
Losers' bracket
Sage Hill vs. Christ the King, 9 a.m.
Brookswood Secondary vs. Mt. Zion, 10:30 a.m.
Princeton vs. George Rogers, Noon
Valor Christian vs. Archbishop Wood, 1:30 p.m.