Nike Tournament of Champions Day 1 high school girls basketball scoreboard (12/18/2024)

Blowouts in top divisions for Ontario Christian, Clackamas, Bishop MacNamara; Tight wins for Purcell Marian, Mater Dei, Bullis

Nike TOC opening day between Mitty and George Rogers Clark, Dec. 18, 2024
Nike TOC opening day between Mitty and George Rogers Clark, Dec. 18, 2024 / Courtesy photo: Nike TOC

The first day of the Nike Tournament of Champions girls high school basketball tournament is complete Wednesday at Skyline Prep High School in Phoenix, Ariz., without any big upsets in the premier division.

Five of SBLive's National Top 25 teams plus an honorable mention won first-round Vincent Cannizzaro Division games, all but one by double digits. Quarterfinal play in the top division continues Thursday at Skyline High School.

There are seven other divisions and 128 teams overall at the event, considered the top girls basketball tournament in the country.

NIKE TOC TOP DIVISION DAY 1 SCORES

No. 3 Ontario christian 86, Brookswood Secondary 18

No. 5 Bishop MacNamara (Md.) 70, Sage Hill (Calif.) 44

No. 6 Archbishop Mitty 68, George Rogers Clark (Ky.) 50

No. 15 Purcell Marian (Ohio) 49, Archbishop Wood (Pa.) 43

No. 16 Mater Dei (Calif.) 59, Christ the King (N.Y.) 49

HM Clackamas (Ore.) 66, Pinceton (Ohio) 41

Grandview (Colo) 59, Mt. Zion (Md.) 32

Buffis (Md.) 55, Valor Christian (Colo) 60

THURSDAY'S TOP DIVISION SCHEDULE (MST)

Winners' bracket

Clackamas vs. Archbishop Mitty, 3 p.m.

Bishop MacNamara vs. Mater Dei, 4:30 p.m.

Antonior Christian vs. Grandview, 6 p.m.

Billis vs. Purcell Marian, 7:30 p.m.

Losers' bracket

Sage Hill vs. Christ the King, 9 a.m.

Brookswood Secondary vs. Mt. Zion, 10:30 a.m.

Princeton vs. George Rogers, Noon

Valor Christian vs. Archbishop Wood, 1:30 p.m.

