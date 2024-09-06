Ohio State football commit Quincy Porter jukes 3-star Massillon DB, catches bomb
It didn't take long Friday night to see what the Ohio State Buckeyes love about four-star Bergen Catholic receiver Quincy Porter in a game between nationally ranked high school football teams.
In the pouring rain, and lining up across three-star Massillon (Ohio) junior cornerback Demari Clemons, Porter showed off his moves and then speed on a 56-yard touchdown catch.
Bergen Catholic had fallen behind 7-0, but this bomb tied the game at 7-7 early in the first quarter:
Clemons bought Porter's fake to the inside, and that's all the 6-foot-3 senior wideout needed to separate from his defender and get wide open.
Quarterback Dominic Campanile hit Porter in stride for an easy touchdown.
Massillon answered with another score to make it 14-7, and Bergen Catholic answered with another score on the last play of the quarter to make it 14-14 going into the second.
The rain certainly isn't affecting these offenses so far.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
