Live score updates: Massillon hosts Bergen Catholic in nationally ranked high school football matchup
One of the biggest high school football games in the country this week takes place at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, as Ohio and New Jersey collide when Massillon hosts Bergen Catholic.
Massillon is ranked No. 9 nationally and is the No. 2 team in the SBLive Ohio Power 25, while Bergen Catholic is ranked No. 15 nationally and the top team in New Jersey.
This is the first game in front of the home fans at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium for Massillon since winning the 2023 OHSAA Division II state championship last fall, as the Tigers opened this season in Beaverton, Oregon against NFL Academy and then played at GlenOak last week.
Bergen Catholic is coming off a 27-14 loss to IMG Academy in its opener after winning its third straight Non-Public A state championship last fall.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
PREGAME UPDATES
The weather forecast is currently calling for rain with the possibility of thunderstorms this evening.
