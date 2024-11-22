St. Edward vs. Mentor: Live score, updates from Ohio high school football playoffs
Undefeated Mentor (13-0) takes on St. Edward (8-5) in the Division I Region 1 final as the Ohio high school football playoffs resume Friday, Nov. 22.
The Eagles are coming off an 40-24 victory over Perrysburg while Mentor blanked McKinley, 31-0 last Friday. The Cardinals also shut out Strongsville on Nov. 8, 33-0.
St. Edward has won the last three Division I state football titles.
Keep up with the St. Edward vs. Mentor game with live updates, in-game analysis and big play highlights. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Bedford High School.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
St. Edward vs. Mentor Live Updates
Pregame
St. Edward offensive players to watch: Quarterback Thomas Csanyi; running back Bradley Eaton; wide receiver Luke Hess; wide receiver Joseph Saffold
Mentor offensive players to watch: Quarterback Scotty Fox (2,638 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions, six rushing touchdowns, West Virginia commit); running back Jackson Farley (217 carries, 1,782 yards, 22 touchdowns, four receiving touchdowns; wide receiver Justen Hodge (51 catches, 913 yards, nine touchdowns); wide receiver Austin VanHuss (37 catches, 743 yards, 11 touchdowns)
St. Edward defensive players to watch: Lineman Collin Crocker; linebacker Nate Gregory (Coastal Carolina commit); cornerback Makhi Boone
Mentor defensive players to watch: Linebacker Caiden Clair (105 total tackles, four fumble recoveries); linebacker Spencer Barninger (107 total tackles, seven sacks); Xayvion Dunn (38 total tackles, three interceptions)
—
--
