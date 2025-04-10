Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, most unique high school football stadiums, Part 2 (95-91)
Most high school football stadiums around the United States look pretty similar to one another. Nowadays, many of them are made like one another and come with a lower price tag and modern-day luxuries, but there are still plenty of stadiums where watching a game is a very unique experience.
Whether it's size, location, history, lore, or a combination of factors, these 100 venues from all around the nation offer fans a place to see high school football that doesn't feel like most other venues.
These stadiums have developed a following among fans because of the unusual nature of seeing a game at them. How many have you visited?
We have exactly 20 weeks until the kickoff of the high school football season starting in many states, so each week on Thursday or Friday we will bring to you five more stadiums to look forward to checking out this 2025 campaign.
Starting with 100, here is Part 2 of High School On SI's Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, unique high school football stadiums entering 2025:
100 MOST WEIRDEST, WACKIEST, UNIQUE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STADIUMS (95-91)
95. 27th Street Stadium (Cedar Falls, Iowa)
We start off Part II of our Top 100 stadiums around the country is right over in the Hawkeye State out of Cedar Falls. According to the Des Moines Register, the stadium opened itself in 2024 and was apart of a $112-million project at the high school. With a brand new artificial turf field, for the first time in 46 years, the Tigers will not be playing home games at UNI-Dome. For a newer stadium, we became quickly attracted to Cedar Falls' 27th Street Stadium.
94. Naranche Stadium (Butte, Montana)
The Treasure State seems more well known for its vast wilderness and breathtaking mountain views, but nestled between the mountains are high school football stadiums for Friday nights. Naranche Stadium, home of the Bulldogs, has hosted state championship games in Montana in the past and has a beautiful view of the Elkhorn Mountains in the background. Not many venues can stack up to what this stadium provides when it comes to combining Montana's beauty and high school football.
93. The Pit (Palatka, Florida)
This stadium to start us off has the name, old school parking, small town vibes and good local eats to pair with it all. Get off Highway 100 heading east just before you get over to St. Augustine and stumble upon 'The Pit' in Palatka and you'll give yourself a treat for a very unique Friday night game atmosphere. Make your way to Angel's Dining Car, the oldest diner in the state of Florida and open since 1932, then head over to watch the Panthers play on a Friday night. You can't miss a good time at this throwback of stadium located over in Mid-Central Florida.
92. Green Wave Stadium (Gallatin, Tennessee)
Opened in 1916, per Stadium Connection, the home of the Gallatin Green Wave is one of Tennessee's oldest stadiums. With an overall capacity of around 5,000, Green Wave Stadium has one of the best atmospheres when it comes to venues within the Volunteer State. If you want a unique high school football experience, you may want to make your way over to Gallatin.
91. Mack Tharpe Stadium (Moultrie, Georgia)
Tucked away in the quaint South Georgia town, the home field of the Packers brings out one of the best atmospheres in the region. With several state championships to their name, Mack Tharpe has a big game feel whenever you step into the stadium. Definitely a neat venue to visit if you're ever in the 229. If you want to maximize your experience when it comes to the crowds, make sure Lowndes or Colquitt County are rolling into town.
Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, most unique high school football stadiums, Part 1 (100-96)
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi