Vaughn Mitchom, Amaya Ross voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (12/23/2024)
Congratulations to Grayson (Georgia) senior Vaughn Mitchom and New Dorp (New York) senior Amaya Ross for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Dec. 16-22.
Mitchom, a defensive back, had two fourth-quarter interceptions of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis in a 38-24 Class 6A title game victory over Carrollton. He also tallied three total tackles and two pass breakups.
Ross, a center, had 20 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals as New Dorp took down undefeated Tottenville, 70-55.
Mitchom was the runaway winner with 83.34 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 6,000 votes.
Ross got 57.54 percent of the vote to finish above Kenzie Horton of Greenbrier (Georgia), who earned 36.67 percent.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 5,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Vaughn Mitchom, sr., Grayson (Georgia) football
Mitchom closed his senior season with 34 total tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. He received 84.34 percent of the vote.
2. Davis Mann, sr., Falmouth (Maine) basketball
Mann dropped 41 points as Falmouth defeated Westbrook, 70-65. He received 7.39 percent of the vote.
3. Luke Nickel, sr., Milton (Georgia) football
Nickel completed 21 of 22 passes for 413 yards and four touchdowns as Milton downed Langston Hughes, 56-35, for the Class 5A championship. The four-star Miami signee also had seven carries for 52 yards. He received 5.3 percent of the vote.
4. Brady Muilenburg, sr., Ridgeview (Oregon) basketball
Muilenburg netted 41 points in a 72-63 win over South Albany. He received 2.44 percent of the vote.
5. Ben Milliken, jr., Sarasota Christian (Florida) basketball
Milliken had 31 points in a 54-49 victory over Evangelical Christian. He received 0.16 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Amaya Ross, sr., New Dorp (New York) basketball
Ross is a two-way standout on the basketball court for New Dorp. She received 57.54 percent of the vote.
7. Kenzie Horton, sr., Greenbrier (Georgia) flag football
Horton completed 15 of 22 passes for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Greenbrier shut out North Oconee, 18-0, for the Division 2 title. She received 36.67 percent of the vote.
8. McKenna Woliczko, jr., Archbishop Mitty (California) basketball
Woliczko dominated with 37 points and 17 rebounds in an 83-77 victory over Clackamas (Oregon). She received 5.01 percent of the vote.
9. CJ Sabo, sr., Slippery Rocky (Pennsylvania) basketball
Sabo finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in a 65-35 rout of Meadville. She received 0.21 percent of the vote.
10. Kayla Adams, jr., Southeast Bulloch (Georgia) flag football
Adams recorded seven total tackles and an interception in a 13-6 victory over Columbus that secured a fourth straight Division I state title for Southeast Bulloch. She received 0.13 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports