Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (12/23/2024)

1. Kayla Adams, jr., Southeast Bulloch (Georgia) flag football
Adams recorded seven total tackles and an interception in a 13-6 victory over Columbus that secured a fourth straight Division I state title for Southeast Bulloch.
2. Elise Bender, sr., Anthony Wayne (Ohio) basketball
Bender had a double-double with 36 points and 11 rebounds in an 80-53 win over Perrysburg.
3. Emersynn Cage, jr., Longmeadow (Massachusetts) basketball
Cage put up 29 points in a 63-36 rout of Westfield.
4. Payton Comstock, jr., Dolgeville (New York) basketball
Comstock exploded for 52 points in a 93-11 victory over Brookfield.
5. Meredith Gray, jr., Jersey (Illinois) basketball
Gray surpassed the 1,000 career points mark in a 52-44 win over Orchard Farm. The junior had 27 points in the victory.
6. Kenzie Horton, sr., Greenbrier (Georgia) flag football
Horton completed 15 of 22 passes for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Greenbrier shut out North Oconee, 18-0, for the Division 2 title.
7. Dreya Kern, jr., Linn-Mar (Iowa) basketball
Kern made 10 of 15 field goal attempts en route to 28 points as Linn-Mar edged Mario, 46-42.
8. Kylie Lamson, jr., Cheverus (Maine) basketball
Lamson finished with 33 points in Cheverus’ 61-35 win over Bangor.
9. Paityn London, so., Freeport (Illinois) basketball
London had 30 points in a 62-43 victory over Guilford.
10. Mallory Miller, sr., Mason County (Michigan) basketball
Miller scored 31 points — a new career high — in a 49-34 win over Brethren.
11. Lilly Nossiff, sr., Dover (New Hampshire) basketball
Nossiff poured in 34 points — including the 1,000th of her high school career — as Dover edged Nashua North, 72-65.
12. Millie Ramsey, sr., Hayden (Kansas) basketball
Ramsey surpassed the 1,000 career points mark in a 56-37 rout of Shawnee Mission South.
13. Sasha Resnick, sr., West Essex (New Jersey) basketball
Resnick dominated with 21 points and 18 rebounds in a 60-50 win over Newark Central.
14. Amaya Ross, sr., New Dorp (New York) basketball
Ross had 20 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals as New Dorp took down undefeated Tottenville, 70-55.
15. CJ Sabo, sr., Slippery Rocky (Pennsylvania) basketball
Sabo finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in a 65-35 rout of Meadville.
16. Marisa Snider, jr., Ennis (Montana) basketball
Snider tallied 33 points as Ennis downed Whitehall, 64-35.
17. Kai Staniland, jr., Ventura (California) basketball
Staniland recorded 29 points and four steals in a 77-24 rout of Pacifica.
18. Scarlett Williams, sr., Rossford (Ohio) basketball
Williams netted 21 points — including the 1,000th of her Rossford carer — in a 57-19 win over Waite.
19. McKenna Woliczko, jr., Archbishop Mitty (California) basketball
Woliczko dominated with 37 points and 17 rebounds in an 83-77 victory over Clackamas (Oregon).
20. Anna Wypych, sr., Rockford (Michigan) basketball
Wypych became Rockford’s all-time leading scorer in a 73-49 win over Grand Rapids Central Catholic. The senior netted 25 points to give her 1,085 for her career.
