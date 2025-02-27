Vote: Who is the best freshman high school girls basketball star in the country in 2024-25?
As the 2024-25 high school basketball season nears its conclusion, High School on SI is highlighting some of the best players from coast to coast.
That includes standout freshmen making the most of early opportunities on the big stage.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which star has been the best freshman high school girls basketball player in the country this season. Here are 20 class of 2028 nominees who have dominated on the hardwood.
Voting remains open until Friday, March 14, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Best freshman girls basketball star in 2024-25 nominees
All stats are current as of February 26
1. Hamiley Arenas, Notre Dame (California)
The daughter of former NBAer Gilbert Arenas, Hamiley Arenas was a freshman sensation for Notre Dame. The 5-foot-10 Arenas averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals.
2. Kamilla Basyrova, Valencia (California)
Basyrova put up 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals for a Valencia team that finished 24-5 overall and reached the Southern Section Division I playoffs. Basyrova is a 5-foot-10 guard.
3. Love Best, Tualatin (Oregon)
One of the top freshmen on the West Coast, Best runs the point for Class 6A title contender Tualatin. The 5-foot-7 freshman averages 15 points, four assists and four steals.
4. Janiyah Boyd, Monroe (North Carolina)
Boyd leads all freshmen nationally in scoring at 32.5 points per game. The 5-foot-4 point guard also put up 7.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.2 steals this season.
5. Jameya Brown, North Marion (Florida)
Another standout point guard, the 5-foot-7 Brown netted 448 points during her freshman season. She averaged 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals.
6. Janaya Cooper, Snider (Indiana)
The 5-foot-10 Cooper can play nearly any position on the court for Snider, which qualified for the Class 4A state tournament. Cooper finished with averages of 16 points, 7.1 rebounds, two assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.
7. Leah DeWitt, Marietta (Georgia)
DeWitt dominated during her freshman season for Marietta, putting up 25.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. The 5-foot-9 point guard helped lead the Blue Devils to the Class 6A playoffs.
8. Kennedi Gaines, Bartlett (Alaska)
Gaines is doing it all for state title contender Bartlett as a 5-foot-5 lead guard. She averages 28 points, six rebounds, 4.6 assists and a staggering 7.9 steals.
9. JaKaila Gaskin, Cannon (North Carolina)
The 6-foot-3 Gaskin was a dominant interior presence for Class 4A state champion Cannon. She had 16 points and eight boards in the state championship game and averaged 12.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks for the season.
10. Tatianna Griffin, Ontario Christian (California)
Griffin contributes in multiple ways for Ontario Christian, one of the top teams in California. The 5-foot-11 standout is putting up 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and three steals. Her teammate, Sydney Douglas, is also one of the best freshmen in the country.
11. Syniyah Grigsby, North Mesquite (Texas)
Grigsby averaged a double-double as a freshman with 21.5 points and 11.9 rebounds. The 6-foot-2 playmaker also shined in other areas with 3.5 steals, 2.3 blocks and 1.7 assists.
12. Janiyah Hargrave, Fairmont (Ohio)
The 5-foot-9 Hargrave put up 17.2 points, eight rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.8 steals during a strong freshman season. Fairmont finished 22-3 overall and reached the Division I regional semifinals.
13. Cherri Hatter, Desert Vista (Arizona)
Already one of the best scorers in Arizona, Hatter is putting up 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Desert Vista. The 5-foot-8 guard is also a standout defender who averages 2.6 steals.
14. Jamiah Herring-Green, Hazelwood West (Missouri)
The 5-foot-10 Herring-Green has been lighting it up all season for Hazelwood West. She averages 24.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.9 steals.
15. Chloe Johnson, Marshall (Minnesota)
Just how good is the 6-foot point guard? Johnson netted her 1,000th career varsity point as an eighth grader and hit the 2,000-points mark earlier this month. The dynamo averages 28.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.7 steals.
16. Easton McCollough, Farmington (Arkansas)
McCollough averages around 20 points per game for two-time defending Class 4A state champion Farmington. The 5-foot-9 guard is a knockdown 3-point shooter who also excels as a passer.
17. Kamora Moore, Chattanooga Christian (Tennessee)
The 5-foot-5 Moore is an unstoppable offensive threat for Chattanooga Christian. She is putting up 24.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 steals and recently scored 39 points in a state tournament win over Harpeth Hall.
18. Amy Nduka, Eastside Catholic (Washington)
The 6-foot-4 Nduka can play inside and outside for Eastside Catholic. She helped carry the Crusaders to an upset of Garfield in the Metro League championship.
19. Morghan Reckley, Sandy Creek (Georgia)
The 5-foot-7 Reckley put up 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 6.2 steals during her freshman season. With Reckley leading the way, Sandy Creek finished 23-7 overall and reached the Class 3A playoffs.
20. Arianna Robinson, Plano East (Texas)
Robinson averaged north of 20 points per game for a Plano East team that made it all the way to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals. The 5-foot-10 guard was voted District 6-6A offensive player of the year.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports