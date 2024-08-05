Vote: Who is the best high school football coach in the nation?

High School

Who is the best high school football coach in the nation?

These 20 high school stalwarts have the most wins in the country among active coaches. Which one is the best of the best in 2024?

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

John Curtis (Louisiana) High School football coach John T. Curtis has the most wins in the nation among active coaches.
Last month, in the run-up to the 2024 high school football season, we featured the 20 active coaches entering the season with the most wins.

Now we're turning to the readers to decide which of those 20 is the best high school football coach in America.

Check out the coaches' resumes and vote in the poll below.

The voting will conclude Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

1. John T. Curtis, John Curtis Christian (Louisiana)

Career record: 593-110-6

2023 record: 8-3

Total seasons: 55

2. Bob Hyland, St. Mary's Springs (Wisconsin)

Career record: 514-116-2

2023 record: 11-1

Total seasons: 53

3. Jim Roth, Southern Columbia (Pennsylvania)

Career record: 499-68-2

2023 record: 15-1

Total seasons: 40

4. Gary Rankin, Boyd-Buchanan (Tennessee)

Career record: 487-83-0

2023 record: 13-1

Total seasons: 42

Past schools: Alcoa, Riverdale, Smith County

5. Philip Haywood, Belfry (Kentucky)

Career record: 479-158-0

2023 record: 8-4

Total seasons: 49

6. Jim Hightower, St. Thomas More (Louisiana)

Career record: 474-134-1

2023 record: 14-0

Total seasons: 49

7. Jerry Sinz, Edgar (Wisconsin)

Career record: 471-91-0

2023 record: 13-1

Total seasons: 49

8. Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork (South Carolina)

Career record: 462-87-1

2023 record: 10-5

Total seasons: 40

Past schools: Independence, West Charlotte, Harding (North Carolina)

9. Larry "Bud" Wright, Sheridan (Indiana)

Career record: 457-213-2

2023 record: 10-4

Total seasons: 58

10. Jerry Pezzetti, Ankeny Centennial (Iowa)

Career record: 447-187-1

2023 record: 7-5

Total seasons: 63

Past schools: Ankeny, Melcher-Dallas, Murray

11. Randy Allen, Highland Park (Texas)

Career record: 446-95-6

2023 record: 11-2

Total seasons: 43

Past schools: Ballinger, Brownwood, Abilene Cooper

12. Bill Hurst, Centreville (Mississippi)

Career record: 438-32-0

2023 record: 10-3

Total seasons: 47

13 (tie). Alan Chadwick, Marist (Georgia)

Career record: 431-80-0

2023 record: 12-2

Total seasons: 39

13 (tie). Dudley Hilton, Bell County (Kentucky)

Career record: 431-134-0

2023 record: 13-2

Total seasons: 49

Past schools: Breathitt County, Bourbon County, Taylor County

15. Reno Saccoccia, Steubenville (Ohio)

Career record: 426-85-0

2023 record: 13-2

Total seasons: 41

16. Herb Brogan, Lumen Christi (Michigan)

Career record: 408-92-1

2023 record: 13-1

Total seasons: 44

17. Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic (Nebraska)

Career record: 406-77-0

2023 record: 13-0

Total seasons: 42

Past school: Beaver Valley

18. Bill Young, Catholic Memorial (Wisconsin)

Career record: 403-124-0

2023 record: 11-3

Total seasons: 46

19 (tie). Louie Cook, Notre Dame (Louisiana)

Career record: 401-96-0

2023 record: 9-4

Total seasons: 39

Past school: Crowley

19 (tie). Russ Radtke, Knox (Indiana)

Career record: 401-157-0

2023 record: 13-1

Total seasons: 47

Past schools: Portage, New Prairie, North Judson

