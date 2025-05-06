Vote: Who is the best high school softball infielder in the country in 2025?
The spring high school softball season is in full swing across the country.
As the action picks up from coast to coast, High School on SI is highlighting some of the best softball players competing this spring.
We started with the outfielders and are moving on to the infielders.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which star has been the best high school softball infielder in the nation during the spring season.
Here are 20 infielders who are dominating the competition on the diamond. Voting remains open until Tuesday, May 20, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Best high school softball infielder in the country in 2025 candidates
All stats are current as of May 6
1. Kynzee Anderson, jr., Calvary Baptist (Louisiana)
A two-way star, Anderson helped carry Calvary Baptist to a fifth consecutive state title. The Georgia commit batted .466 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs while striking out 245 batters in the circle.
2. Kennedy Bradley, jr., Melissa (Texas)
Bradley, a Florida commit, is one of the top sluggers for one of the best teams in the country. The junior shortstop is hitting .538 with 23 home runs and 52 RBIs.
3. Arden Breedlove, jr., Austin (Alabama)
Breedlove, a junior, is in her fourth season of varsity action for Austin. She is batting .547 with 22 home runs, 20 doubles and 77 RBIs.
4. Ava Burkett, sr., Destrehan (Louisiana)
Burkett wrapped up her senior season with 17 homers, 51 RBIs and a .588 batting average. She will play at the next level for Nicholls State.
5. Kansas Craig, jr., Anna-Jonesboro (Illinois)
Craig, a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville commit, has belted a school-record 20 homers this season. She is hitting .671 with 19 doubles and 56 RBIs.
6. Izzy Cruz, sr., New Braunfels (Texas)
A four-year starter at shortstop for New Braunfels, Cruz will play college softball in the Big 12 for Utah. She is batting .627 with 17 homers and 44 RBIs.
7. Addison DeRoche, so., Cheverus (Maine)
The reigning Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, DeRoche is a dominant batter and pitcher for Cheverus. She hit .469 as a freshman and is at .714 early on in her sophomore season.
8. Madilynn George, sr., Rouse (Texas)
A power-hitting first baseman, George is batting .579 with 24 homers and 57 RBIs. She is an Ole Miss signee.
9. Bailey Goldberg, jr., Coronado (Nevada)
Goldberg, an Oregon commit, is hitting .473 with 21 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs and 44 runs scored. She is also a standout flag football quarterback who threw for 4,170 yards and accounted for 75 total touchdowns as a junior.
10. Lexie Hames, sr., Seneca Valley (Pennsylvania)
Another two-way standout, Hames is batting .529 with a 0.52 ERA in the circle. She is a Clemson signee.
11. Aubrey Jones, sr., Gaylord (Michigan)
Jones led the country in home runs as a junior with 26 and received Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Also a star pitcher, Jones is an Oklahoma State signee.
12. Jerrell Mailo, jr., Mililani (Hawaii)
Mailo recently led Mililani to a second consecutive Oahu Interscholastic Association championship. The utility player is committed to Oklahoma.
13. Parker Malone, so., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (Texas)
Malone is having a monster sophomore season with 22 home runs, 20 doubles, 82 RBIs and a .653 batting average. She is also a standout outside hitter for the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial volleyball team.
14. Mariah Myers, sr., St. Edmond (Iowa)
Iowa’s high school softball season is just about to begin, and Myers will once again be a team leader for St. Edmond. The Iowa signee hit .600 as a junior with 14 homers and 36 RBIs.
15. Kinley Pittman, jr., Corinth (Mississippi)
A utility player for Corinth, Pittman is batting .435 with 21 RBIs and 27 runs scored. She is committed to Ole Miss.
16. Anaya Romero, jr., La Joya Community (Arizona)
Romero has exploded as a junior with 25 homers, 94 RBIs and a .753 batting average. The shortstop is committed to Utah State.
17. Phoenyx Silva, sr., La Salle Academy (Rhode Island)
Another Iowa signee, Silva is a power-hitting corner infielder for La Salle Academy. She is batting .617 with 13 homers, 23 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
18. Ambrey Taylor, sr., Curry (Alabama)
Taylor’s varsity career began as a seventh-grader. The Alabama signee is sitting on 70 career homers, including 22 this season with 30 doubles and 90 RBIs.
19. Hannah Wells, sr., Coahoma (Texas)
Wells is hitting .627 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs as a senior. In the circle, the Texas signee holds a 0.48 ERA.
20. Delaney Wright, sr., Timberline (Idaho)
A left-handed bat and pitcher, Wright is hitting .589 with 40 RBIs while holding a 14-2 record in the circle. She is a Utah Tech signee.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App