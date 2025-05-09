Vote: Who is the best high school softball catcher in the country in 2025?
The spring high school softball season is in full swing across the country.
As the action picks up from coast to coast, High School on SI is highlighting some of the best softball players competing this spring.
We started with the outfielders and infielders and are moving on to the catchers.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which star has been the best high school softball catcher in the nation during the spring season.
Here are 20 catchers who are dominating the competition on the diamond. Voting remains open until Friday, May 23, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Best high school softball catcher in the country in 2025 candidates
All stats are current as of May 8
1. Tanner Banks, jr., Mohave Accelerated (Arizona)
Banks is having a monster junior season with 22 homers, 26 doubles, 96 RBIs and a .719 batting average. She is committed to Boise State.
2. Lilly Bethune, sr., West Limestone (Alabama)
A Middle Tennessee State signee, Bethune is a power hitter who has belted 30 homers as a senior. She is batting .536 with 87 RBIs.
3. Sophia Burmeister, sr., Poway (California)
Burmeister is hitting .528 with 16 homers and 35 RBIs. She will play college softball in the ACC for Clemson.
4. Lorelei Gamble, so., Dripping Springs (Texas)
Gamble stroked 10 homers as a freshman and is sitting on 22 as a sophomore. She is hitting .561 with 63 RBIs.
5. Mia Hemenway, fr., Chiles (Florida)
Hemenway is a freshman power hitter who recently hit her 17th homer of the season. She is batting .600 with 50 RBIs.
6. Cienna Hernandez, jr., Ysleta (Texas)
After hitting just four homers in her first two varsity seasons, Hernandez has 16 bombs as a junior. Hernandez is an all-around offensive threat with a .578 batting average, 48 RBIs and 53 runs scored.
7. Ally Hetzel, sr., Mount Si (Washington)
A Washington signee, Hetzel is a career .525 hitter for Mount Si. She is batting .661 as a senior with 16 homers and 50 RBIs.
8. Ava Hodo, jr., Orange Beach (Alabama)
Hodo is hitting .565 with 16 homers and 71 RBIs. Already a four-time Alabama state champion, Hodo is committed to Arkansas.
9. Joni Jackson, sr., Breckenridge (Texas)
Jackson has nearly doubled her home run production from a season ago with 20 as a senior. The Weatherford College signee is batting .746 with 50 RBIs.
10. Lexi Kirby, sr., Marvin Ridge (North Carolina)
Another four-year varsity standout, Kirby is hitting .565 with 15 homers and 49 RBIs as a senior. She is a Campbell signee.
11. Maile Larsen, sr., Pleasant Grove (Utah)
Larsen has 58 career home runs, including 24 this season for Pleasant Grove. She is batting .627 with 65 RBIs.
12. Elsa Morrison, sr., Farragut (Tennessee)
A Tennessee signee, Morrison is batting .542 with 14 homers and 45 RBIs. She is also a standout volleyball outside hitter for Farragut.
13. Brooklyn Paratore, jr., Oak Ridge (California)
Paratore is hitting .500 with 14 doubles and 20 runs scored during her junior season for Oak Ridge. Also a standout defensive catcher, Paratore is committed to Washington.
14. Zayda Rocke, sr., Caravel (Delaware)
A Maryland signee, Rocke has been a part of four Delaware state championship teams. She is batting .450 as a senior.
15. Claire Schreiner, sr., Wakeland (Texas)
Schreiner is hitting .455 with 16 homers and 46 RBIs. The District 12-5A Most Valuable Player, Schreiner is an Eastern Kentucky signee.
16. Torynn Slaughter, jr., Pinnacle (Arizona)
Slaughter is an impact player for Pinnacle as a defender and at the plate. The Alabama commit is hitting .485 with nine homers while playing flawless defense.
17. Hannah Jo Sullivan, jr., Brandon (Mississippi)
Sullivan began playing varsity softball as a seventh-grader and has developed as a power hitter over time. Sullivan is batting .579 with 14 homers and 44 RBIs during her junior season.
18. Alyssa Torres, jr., Valley View (California)
Torres blasted 20 homers last season and is sitting on 21 as a junior. She is hitting .520 with 45 RBIs and 42 runs scored.
19. Haley Waggoner, sr., West Limestone (Alabama)
Waggoner is batting .417 with 19 homers and 57 RBIs. The Purdue signee can play multiple positions in the field, including catcher.
20. Anne Wallace, sr., Ridgeline (Utah)
Wallace, who blasted a Utah state record 27 home runs as a sophomore, is hitting .525 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs this season. She is a Texas signee.
