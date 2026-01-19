Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (1/19/2026)
1. Julius Avent, sr., Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) basketball
Avent, a Michigan State signee, led the way with 33 points and eight rebounds as Bergen Catholic took down Catholic Memorial (Massachusetts) in overtime, 80-76.
2. Maverick Ball, sr., North Hills Christian (North Carolina) basketball
Ball had 38 points, eight rebounds and four assists in an 82-40 win over Salem Baptist Christian. Ball recently surpassed the 1,000 career points mark.
3. Andy Batista, sr., Lynn Tech (Massachusetts) basketball
Batista tallied 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 96-40 rout of Whittier Tech.
4. Shazier Bethea, sr., Minersville (Pennsylvania) basketball
Bethea scored 30 points in a 65-38 victory over Tamaqua.
5. Solomon Clanton Jr., so., Viewpoint (California) basketball
Clanton Jr. erupted for 42 points as Viewpoint held off Blair, 75-73.
6. Andrew Del Rey, sr., Waldwick (New Jersey) basketball
Del Rey led the way with 41 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 77-64 win over New Milford.
7. Sean Jones, sr., NSU University (Florida) basketball
In just 15 minutes of action, Jones piled up 31 points, nine rebounds and three steals in an 85-30 rout of Monsignor Pace.
8. Maddox Lewis, sr., Sartell (Minnesota) basketball
Lewis canned eight three-pointers and finished with 32 points in a 78-64 win over Fergus Falls.
9. Karter Miller, jr., Layton (Utah) basketball
Miller poured in 36 points as Layton defeated Farmington, 72-61.
10. JoJo Newell, jr., Henry Hudson (New Jersey) basketball
Newell scored 37 points as Henry Hudson hammered Academy Charter, 84-46.
11. Camrin Pearson, sr., Niceville (Florida) soccer
Pearson had three goals in a 5-1 victory over Choctaw.
12. Brody Peterson, sr., Morgan (Utah) basketball
Peterson hit nine three-pointers — a new Morgan single-game record — en route to 35 points in an 87-70 victory over American Heritage. Peterson also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
13. Liam Rigney, sr., Lake Oswego (Oregon) basketball
Rigney put up 34 points as Lake Oswego took down Sprague, 79-68.
14. Julian Rodas Fernandez, jr., Vallejo (California) soccer
Rodas Fernandez netted a hat trick with an assist in a 9-1 thrashing of John Swett.
15. Miguel Sanchez, so., Armijo (California) soccer
Sanchez scored three goals as Armijo defeated Florin, 6-3.
16. Adrian Stubbs, sr., Maryvale (Arizona) basketball
Stubbs shattered the Arizona single-game scoring record by netting 100 points in three quarters as Maryvale took down Kofa, 109-25. According to official record keeping, Stubbs is the 21st prep boys basketball player in history to reach the 100-point mark.
