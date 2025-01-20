Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (1/20/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Jan. 13-19. Voting closes on Monday, Monday, Jan. 27 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Joaqin Bell, sr., Staunton (Virginia) basketball
Bell scored a career-high 37 points in an 87-72 win over Fort Defiance.
2. Brayden Burries, sr., Roosevelt (California) basketball
Burries recorded a double-double with 43 points and 10 rebounds as Roosevelt blasted Santiago, 95-43.
3. Rowan Carmichael, sr., Avonworth (Pennsylvania) basketball
Carmichael exploded for 44 points as Avonworth edged Beaver, 57-53.
4. Avery Collins, jr., Erie First Christian (Pennsylvania) basketball
Collins had 36 points in an 82-70 win over Erie Prep Academy.
5. Chris Davis Jr., sr., Sun Prairie East (Wisconsin)
Davis Jr., an Arkansas State signee, scored 39 of his 61 points in the second half of a 98-79 victory over Verona. The 61 points matched a career-high.
6. Ethan Edwards, sr., Whiteland (Indiana) basketball
Edwards, an Indianapolis signee, led the way with 36 points as Whiteland took down Franklin, 69-61.
7. Carlos Gameros, sr., Anthony (Texas) basketball
Gameros had 31 points as Anthony survived a close battle with Harmony Science, 53-52.
8. Rico George, sr., Seton Catholic (Washington) basketball
George scored 35 points in a 93-37 victory over Stevenson.
9. Cesar Hernandez, sr., Davis (Washington) basketball
Hernandez broke the Davis single-game scoring record with 47 points in a 96-49 rout of Pasco.
10. Cy Mitchell, sr., Trinity Classical Academy (California)
Mitchell was back at it last week, putting up 52 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a 94-58 rout of Desert Christian.
11. Austin Moran, sr., Community School of Davidson (North Carolina) basketball
Moran netted 35 points in a 70-56 win over Langtree Charter.
12. Mason Parker, sr., Troy (Michigan) basketball
Parker became Troy’s all-time leading scorer in a 71-68 overtime victory over Rochester Adams. The senior had 31 points, giving him 1,270 for his career.
13. Rylan Parkins, sr., McDowell (North Carolina) basketball
Parkins dominated with 39 points — matching a career-high — and 17 rebounds in a 90-66 victory over Asheville.
14. Jake Pukszyn, jr., Liberty (Pennsylvania) basketball
Pukszyn put up a career-high 36 points in a 57-53 win over Allen.
15. Nathan Ramus, jr., Appleton North (Wisconsin) basketball
Ramus set the Appleton North single-game record with 10 made 3-pointers en route to a 42-point explosion against Kaukauna. He hit the go-ahead triple with 12 seconds remaining that lifted Appleton North to a 75-74 win.
16. Braydn Rodgers, sr., West Shamokin (Pennsylvania) basketball
Rodgers had 41 points — a new West Shamokin single-game record — as the Wolves edged United, 63-62.
17. Bryce Smoot, sr., Carroll County (Virginia) basketball
Smoot led the way with 35 points in a 78-66 win over Floyd County.
18. Adam Waite, sr., Earlville (Illinois) basketball
Waite dominated with 41 points, 26 rebounds and four assists in a 72-47 victory over Leland.
19. Benny Waller, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg (Iowa) basketball
Waller scored a career-high 39 points in a 73-60 win over Denver.
20. Jalen Wilson, sr., Benilde-St Margaret’s (Minnesota) basketball
Wilson, a Northern Iowa signee, netted 32 points as Benilde-St Margaret’s defeated St. Louis Park, 78-68.
21. Riley Wilson, jr., Fonda-Fultonville (New York) basketball
Wilson had 34 points and 13 rebounds in a 62-36 rout of Mayfield.
—
