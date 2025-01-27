Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (1/27/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Jan. 20-26. Voting closes on Monday, Monday, Feb. 3 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Jack Adams, sr., Watertown (New York) basketball
Adams recorded his first career triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in an 89-66 win over Carthage. During the game, Adams surpassed 1,000 career points.
2. Brandon Benjamin, sr., Canyon (California) basketball
Benjamin, a San Diego signee, had 36 points — including the 2,000th of his prep career — as Canyon took down Foothill, 73-65.
3. Torrey Brooks Jr., jr., Camden (New Jersey) basketball
Brooks Jr. tallied 42 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 100-81 victory over Mater Lakes (Florida).
4. Will Carty, jr., Watertown (Massachusetts) basketball
Carty dominated with 28 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks in a 66-53 win over Arlington.
5. Colin Cordle, sr., South Albany (Oregon) basketball
Cordle erupted for 48 points — a new South Albany single-game record — as the RedHawks prevailed in a five-overtime thriller against Silverton, 98-94. Cordle also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
6. Trae Cousin, so., Farrell (Pennsylvania) basketball
Cousin netted a career-high 30 points in a 69-48 rout of Mercer.
7. Abijah Franklin, sr., Wren (South Carolina) basketball
Franklin, a Furman signee, had 46 points in a 91-47 win over Emerald.
8. Braydon Harmon, jr., Saugus (California) basketball
Harmon poured in 43 points as Saugus defeated West Ranch, 79-65.
9. Jadon Holmes, jr., Oak Park (California) basketball
Holmes dominated with 29 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in an 84-64 win over Moorpark.
10. Lazerek Houston, sr., Lincoln Northeast (Nebraska) basketball
Houston hit nine 3-pointers — a new single-game school record — en route to 46 points in a 92-70 victory over Lincoln.
11. Saxton Howard, sr., Lexington Christian (Kentucky) basketball
Howard had 53 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 96-84 win over Meade County.
12. Bryce Kankam, sr., Innovation Academy (Massachusetts) basketball
Kankam tallied 37 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals, eight blocks and five assists as Innovation Academy edged Notre Dame, 78-75.
13. Devin Moody, sr., Manual Arts (California) basketball
Moody scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 79-44 victory over Maya Angelou.
14. Grant Polk, sr., St. Alban’s (D.C.) basketball
Polk, a South Carolina signee, had 40 points in a 77-62 win over Landon.
15. Ty Price, sr., Butler County (Kentucky) basketball
Price became the 26th player in Kentucky history to reach 3,000 career points in an 85-53 victory over Trinity. The UT-Martin signee finished the game with 21 points.
16. Malaki Reed, sr., Smith-Cotton (Missouri) basketball
Reed buried 11 3-pointers en route to a 42-point explosion as Smith-Cotton blew by Knob Noster, 78-32.
17. Korbyn Russell, sr., East Jordan (Michigan) basketball
Russell, a Michigan State baseball signee, made eight 3-pointers and finished with 34 points in a 69-37 victory over Bellaire.
18. Daniel Smalls, jr., Niskayuna (New York) basketball
Smalls had 31 points — including the 1,000th of his Niskayuna career — in a 62-50 win over Colonie.
19. Jaxson Spafford, sr., Putnam (Oregon) basketball
Spafford did all he could in a 57-51 loss to Canby, pouring in 38 points. He scored 17 points during Putnam’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt.
20. Julian Washington, jr., Margaretta (Ohio) basketball
Washington was unstoppable in an 87-51 win over Valley View, putting up 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.
