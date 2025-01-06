Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (1/6/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Dec. 30-Jan. 5. Voting closes on Monday, Monday, Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Owen Bentea, sr., Roseburg (Oregon) basketball
Bentea did all he could in an 85-74 double-overtime loss to West Salem, putting up 41 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
2. Cam Blankenberg, jr., Wayne (New York) basketball
Blankenberg exploded for 46 points — a new Wayne single-game record — in an 84-40 rout of Midlakes. The previous school record of 45 points belonged to his older brother, Logan.
3. Christian Brown, sr., Franklin (Tennessee) basketball
Brown, a James Madison signee, dominated with 43 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in a 77-62 victory over Marshall County.
4. Rowan Carmichael, sr., Avonworth (Pennsylvania) basketball
Carmichael had 35 points as Avonworth took down Quaker Valley, 67-42.
5. Carlos Esnal, so., Birmingham (California) soccer
In his first varsity start, Esnal recorded a hat trick in a 5-1 win over San Dieguito Academy.
6. Eli Esquivel, sr., East Valley (Washington) basketball
Esquivel scored 36 points — including the 1,000th of his East Valley career — as the Red Devils survived in overtime against Quincy, 89-86. Esquivel hit a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation that sent the game to OT.
7. Brett Freeman, sr., Ardrey Kell (North Carolina) basketball
Freeman broke the Ardrey Kell school record with 49 points in a 73-55 victory over The Rock School.
8. Braylon Gaines, so., Nelson (Oregon) basketball
Gaines did a little bit of everything in Nelson’s 98-46 win over Lincoln, putting up 29 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
9. Julien Gomez, sr., La Mirada (California) basketball
Gomez finished with 34 points as La Mirada downed Brophy College, 73-59. Gomez is a Texas Rio Grande Valley signee.
10. Dash Graham, jr., New Brighton (Pennsylvania) basketball
Graham led the way with 31 points in a 70-61 victory over Beaver Falls.
11. Gavin Johnson, sr., Oliver Springs (Tennessee) basketball
Johnson carried Oliver Springs with 40 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 65-41 win over Oakdale.
12. Spencer Laird, so., Loyola-Sacred Heart (Montana) basketball
Laird dropped 35 points in a 74-24 victory over Darby.
13. Isaac Meddings, sr., Wayne (West Virginia) basketball
Meddings had 42 points as Wayne defeated Winfield for the first time in program history, 89-70.
14. Cy Mitchell, sr., Trinity Classical Academy (California) basketball
Mitchell nearly recorded a triple-double in a 69-57 win over St. Monica Academy, tallying 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
15. Jeffrey Mulhern, sr., Duanesburg (New York) basketball
Mulhern netted 34 points in three quarters as Duanesburg blew by Northville, 79-26.
16. Justice Phillips, jr., Bronson (Florida) basketball
Phillips had 51 points, seven rebounds and eight steals in an 88-63 win over Ocala Christian.
17. Toryn Severson, sr., Madrid (Iowa) basketball
Severson scored 34 points and became Madrid’s all-time leading scorer in a 94-35 rout of Ogden. Severson has 1,748 career points and counting.
18. Carter Thielen, fr., Lewis Central (Iowa) basketball
Thielen erupted for 39 points as Lewis Central edged Glenwood in overtime, 78-75.
