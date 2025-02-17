Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (2/17/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Feb. 10-16. Voting closes on Monday, Feb. 24 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Devin Bahr, sr., Lester Prairie (Minnesota) basketball
Bahr dropped 51 points — a new Lester Prairie single-game record — in an 84-69 win over Dassel-Cokato.
2. Anto Balian, sr., Pilibos (California) basketball
Balian did all he could in a 60-57 loss to Oak Hills, putting up 39 points. Balian will play college basketball for Pepperdine.
3. Ethan Collins, sr., Central (Virginia) basketball
Collins had 33 points and became Central’s all-time leading scorer in an 87-75 win over Richlands. He is sitting on 1,714 career points and counting.
4. Julian Daniels, sr., Lorain (Ohio) basketball
Daniels scored a Lorain single-game record 45 points as the Titans held on to defeat Lakewood in double overtime, 90-80.
5. Kenyan Davis, sr., Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (Montana) basketball
Davis erupted for 51 points in a 69-58 win over Northern Cheyenne.
6. Syre Gillespie, so., Capital Prep (Connecticut) basketball
Gillespie put up 52 points — a new Capital Prep single-game record — as the Trailblazers downed University, 86-66. The sophomore also had seven assists and five rebounds.
7. Amyre Gray, sr., St. Bernard (Connecticut) basketball
Gray netted 35 points in a 77-62 victory over Fitch.
8. Caden Gustafson, jr., Waterford (Wisconsin) basketball
Gustafson scored 33 points — including the 1,000th of his Waterford career — in a 70-52 win over Burlington.
9. Isaiah Johnson, sr., Campbell Hall (California) basketball
Johnson, a Colorado signee, exploded for 43 points in a 79-66 victory over Crespi.
10. Nikolas Khamenia, sr., Harvard Westlake (California) basketball
Khamenia, a Duke signee, had 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as Harvard Westlake blew by La Mirada, 73-52.
11. Beckham King, sr., Seattle Prep (Washington) basketball
King scored 35 points — including the 1,000th of his Seattle Prep career — in a 75-63 win over Mercer Island.
12. Martin Ledbetter, sr., Hinckley-Big Rock (Illinois) basketball
Ledbetter surpassed the 2,000 career points mark in a 67-43 rout of Marquette. The senior netted 34 points in the win. He is the first player in Hinckley-Big Rock history to reach the 2,000 points milestone.
13. Brice Letendre, so., Belchertown (Massachusetts) basketball
Letendre put up 31 points as Belchertown cruised by Easthampton, 95-68.
14. Jeffrey Mulhern, sr., Duanesburg (New York) basketball
Mulhern scored 50 points in a 74-46 win over Fonda-Fultonville.
15. Jameer Reynolds, sr., Dan River (Virginia) basketball
Reynolds tallied 30 points and 12 rebounds in a 92-68 victory over Altavista.
16. Nesta Rice, sr., Medford Tech (New Jersey) basketball
Rice scored 40 points — a new career-high — as Medford Tech edged Cinnaminson in overtime, 81-79.
17. Toryn Severson, sr., Madrid (Iowa) basketball
Severson became the 43rd boy in Iowa history to surpass 2,000 career points as Madrid took down Ankeny Christian Academy, 69-49. Severson had 16 points in the win.
18. David Smith, sr., Glastonbury (Connecticut) basketball
Smith exploded for a Glastonbury single-game record 51 points in a 91-82 victory over Windsor.
19. L.J. Smith, so., Lincolnton (North Carolina) basketball
Smith netted a career-high 47 points as Lincolnton fell to Maiden in overtime, 103-96. The sophomore also had 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
20. Carson Swanson, sr., Westfield (New York) basketball
Swanson became the leading scorer in Chautauqua County history during an 87-42 rout of Brocton. The senior had 39 points, 16 assists, seven rebounds and four steals in the win, breaking the previous career scoring record of 2,258 points.
21. Carter Wheeldin, sr., Caldwell (Ohio) basketball
Wheeldin had 35 points in a 74-45 win over Waterford.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports