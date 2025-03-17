Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (3/17/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for March 10-16. Voting closes on Monday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Jalen Atkins, sr., Barlow (Oregon) basketball
Atkins carried Barlow to its first Class 6A state championship with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 61-55 title game win over Jesuit.
2. Andre Austin, sr., Bismarck (North Dakota) basketball
Austin had 31 points and nine assists in a 110-99 Class AA state tournament victory over Fargo North. The 110 points were a new state tournament single-game record.
3. Brayden Burries, sr., Roosevelt (California) basketball
Burries erupted for 44 points — a new Open Division final single-game record — as Roosevelt cruised to an 80-60 victory over Archbishop Riordan. Burries also had 12 rebounds.
4. JJ Caudill, jr., Greenback (Tennessee) baseball
Caudill threw a five-inning perfect game with 14 strikeouts as Greenback shut out Rockwood, 18-0. Caudill also went 4 for 5 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.
5. Clyde Davis Jr., sr., Deer Creek (Oklahoma) basketball
Davis Jr. had 29 points and eight rebounds, leading Deer Creek to the Class 6A state title. Deer Creek defeated Tulsa Union, 78-69.
6. Jyi Dawkins, jr., Ben L. Smith (North Carolina) basketball
Dawkins netted 29 points and made the game-winning free throws in overtime as Ben L. Smith edged Southern Durham, 64-62, for the Class 3A state title.
7. Clayton Garrison, sr., Chadwick (Missouri) basketball
In two games at the state tournament, Garrison recorded 28 points, 29 rebounds, nine assists and 11 blocks as Chadwick captured the Class 1 title.
8. TyJuan Hunter, jr., Chicago Hope Academy (Illinois) basketball
Hunter had 26 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, and two steals in Chicago Hope Academy’s 71-38 rout of Lanark Eastland in the Class 1A state championship game.
9. Rey Johnston, sr., Loyola (Montana) basketball
Johnston, a College of Idaho signee, tallied 31 points and 13 rebounds in Loyola’s 91-57 Class B title game romp over Lodge Grass.
10. Isaiah Jones, sr., Baker (Oregon) basketball
Jones recorded a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds as Baker defended its Class 4A state title with a 64-46 rout of Marshfield.
11. Tyrese Jones, jr., South Bend Riley (Indiana) basketball
Jones dominated with 45 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in a Class 4A regional championship win over Warsaw. South Bend Riley survived in double overtime, 77-71.
12. Josh Miner, sr., Northwest Area (Pennsylvania) basketball
Miner netted a career-high 41 points in a 60-55 Class 2A quarterfinal overtime win over Northgate.
13. Tyler Pierce, sr., Boaz (Alabama) baseball
Pierce threw a five-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts as Boaz blanked Guntersville, 10-0. Pierce also scored two runs.
14. Abdou Toure, jr., Notre Dame (Connecticut) basketball
Toure piled up 27 points and 20 rebounds as Notre Dame repeated as Division I state champion with a 68-55 victory over St. Bernard.
15. Jaxson Wendhausen, sr., Mineral Point (Wisconsin) basketball
Wendhausen netted 42 points in an 80-44 rout of Marshall in a Division 4 sectional final.
