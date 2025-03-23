Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (3/24/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for March 17-23. Voting closes on Monday, March 31 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Josiah Ball, sr., Maconaquah (Indiana) basketball
Ball did all he could in a Class 3A semi-state semifinal loss to South Bend Saint Joseph, putting up 40 points.
2. Carter Brink, sr., Panama (New York) basketball
Brink led the way with 38 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Panama captured the Class D championship with a 78-69 victory over Bridgehampton. It was Panama’s first state championship.
3. Ty Cobb, so., Upperman (Tennessee) basketball
Cobb had 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Upperman defeated Tullahoma in the Class 3A championship game, 65-55, to claim the program’s first state title.
4. Luis Diaz, fr., Higgins (Louisiana) baseball
Diaz threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and collected two hits at the plate in an 11-0, six-inning victory over Ben Franklin.
5. Zubayr Griffin, sr., Binghamton (New York) basketball
Griffin, a Monmouth commit, erupted for 40 points in the Class AA state championship game. Binghamton earned its first state title since 1986 with a 75-61 double-overtime win over Niskayuna.
6. Nolan Groves, sr., Orono (Minnesota) basketball
Groves dominated with 44 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in an 87-71 Class AAA state quarterfinal victory over DeLaSalle. Groves will play college basketball for Yale.
7. Luke Hemric, sr., Apex Friendship (North Carolina) baseball
Hemric, an N.C. State signee, struck out 18 of the 22 batters he faced en route to a no-hitter against Green Hope. Apex Friendship cruised to a 4-0 win.
8. Greyson Jones, jr., West Forsyth (North Carolina) baseball
Jones faced the minimum while throwing a no-hitter, striking out 14 with one walk. West Forsyth defeated Reynolds, 8-0.
9. Gavin Kelch, sr., Syracuse (Nebraska) track
Kelch won the discus competition at the Doane Invitational with a top throw of 165 feet, 10 inches, the second-best mark nationally this season.
10. Matthew Kloskey, jr., Wauwatosa West (Wisconsin) basketball
Kloskey had 29 points and seven rebounds as Wauwatosa West edged Racine Park in a Division 2 championship game overtime thriller, 60-57, to claim the program’s first state title.
11. Parker Lind, sr., Belle Vernon (Pennsylvania) baseball
Lind whirled a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 14-0 shutout of McGuffey. Lind will pitch in college for Kent State.
12. Aiden Nguyen, jr., Wesley Chapel (Florida) baseball
Nguyen threw a perfect game with 15 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Sunlake.
13. Gator Nichols, jr., Maysville (Ohio) basketball
Nichols scored 36 points as Maysville defeated Glenville, 74-67, to secure the Division IV state title.
14. Andrew Shean, jr., University (California) baseball
Shean struck out 10 and didn’t allow a hit as University blanked St. Margaret’s, 9-0.
15. Carson Thompson, sr., Rodriguez (California) baseball
Thompson struck out 11 of the 16 batters he faced en route to a five-inning no-hitter against Sacramento. Rodriguez picked up a 27-0 victory.
16. Ethan Trivison, jr., Jupiter (Florida) baseball
Trivison, a Clemson commit, fanned 10 and didn’t allow a hit in five no-hit innings as Jupiter blasted Nova, 12-0.
—
