Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (3/31/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for March 24-30. Voting closes on Monday, April 7 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Brandon Arrington, jr., Mount Miguel (California) track
Arrington broke a pair of San Diego Section records at the Mt. Carmel Invitational. Arrington earned gold medals in the 100 (10.24 seconds) and 200 (20.37) meters. The 200 time ranks first in the country this season.
2. Isaac Csomay, so., Powhatan (Virginia) soccer
Csomay had 13 saves as Powhatan defeated Manchester in a thriller, 3-2.
3. Reece Davidson, jr., North Laurel (Kentucky) basketball
Davidson did all he could with 41 points as North Laurel fell in a Sweet 16 quarterfinal to Montgomery County, 69-66. Davidson also had 10 rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
4. Stefon Dodoo, sr., Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Pennsylvania) track
Dodoo, a Texas A&M signee, won the 800 competition at the North Penn Open by finishing in 1:50.91. The time ranks sixth nationally this season.
5. Aiden Frechette, jr., Bishop Union (California) baseball
Frechette threw a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and scored a pair of runs in a 16-0 win over Frazier Mountain.
6. Jack Guthridge, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel (Kansas) track
Guthridge, a Kansas State signee, placed first in the 100 at the Wichita Southeast Invitational with a time of 10.23 seconds, a new personal record. The time ranks ninth in the country this year.
7. Adrian Landeros, sr., Segerstrom (California) baseball
Landeros needed just 65 pitches to throw a perfect game as Segerstrom defeated Buena Park, 6-0. The senior right-hander struck out four.
8. Josh Long, jr., Atlantic Shores Christian (Virginia) baseball
Long struck out 10 during a five-inning no-hitter as Atlantic Shores Christian blasted Deep Creek, 17-0.
9. Zack Long, sr., Fairless (Ohio) baseball
Long went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-6 victory over Sandy Valley.
10. McKay Madsen, sr., Clovis North (California) track
Madsen, a BYU football signee, set a new personal record in the shot put during a dual meet against Clovis with a throw of 65 feet, 8 inches. The mark ranks first nationally this season.
11. Malachi Moreno, sr., Great Crossing (Kentucky) basketball
Moreno dominated with 24 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks as Great Crossing captured its first Sweet 16 title with a 71-61 victory over Bowling Green. Moreno is a five-star Kentucky signee.
12. Ferzell Shepard, sr., Scotlandville (Louisiana) track
Shepard, a UTSA football signee, took over the top spot in the national triple jump rankings with a jump of 50-1 at the Denham Spring Relays.
13. Tre Singleton, sr., Jeffersonville (Indiana) basketball
Singleton, a Northwestern signee, had 26 points as Jeffersonville secured the Class 4A state title with a 67-66 overtime win over Fishers.
14. Markeith Thompson, sr., Natchez (Mississippi) track
Thompson earned gold medals in the long jump (23-1.5), 110 hurdles (14.21) and 300 hurdles (36.91) at the Hattiesburg Powerade Relays. The 300 hurdles time ranks fourth nationally this spring.
15. Isaac Woodward, sr., Fort Osage (Missouri) track
Woodward placed first in the javelin competition at the Bob Thorpe Invitational with a throw of 210-2, the top mark in the country this year.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App