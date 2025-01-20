Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (1/20/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Jan. 13-19. Voting closes on Monday, Jan. 27 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Jada Ahmad, fr., San Marcos (California) basketball
Ahmad scored 30 points as San Marcos took down rival Santa Barbara, 54-22.
2. Ashlan Carlow-Blount, jr., Mahpiya Luta (South Dakota) basketball
Carlow-Blount dominated with 32 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals in a 77-51 victory over Lakota Tech.
3. Hannah Dunkin, sr., Knoxville (Iowa) basketball
Dunkin scored 40 points — including the 1,000th of her Knoxville career — in a 72-41 rout of Cardinal.
4. Izzy Eisbach, jr., Nodaway Valley (Iowa) basketball
Eisbach set new Nodaway Valley single-game records for points (51) and 3-pointers made (nine) in an 88-57 victory over Mount Ayr.
5. Olivia Flynn, sr., Harbor Springs (Michigan) basketball
Flynn netted 33 points — including the 2,000th of her prep career — in a 65-25 victory over Cheboygan. The Western Michigan signee is the 34th girl in Michigan history to reach the 2,000 points milestone.
6. Jade Fort, sr., Hamilton (California) basketball
Fort had 32 points in a 71-63 win over Palisades.
7. Priscilla Garcia, fr., Arbor View (Nevada) flag football
Garcia completed 23 of 27 passes for 214 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns — five passing, one rushing — as Arbor View blew by Mojave, 40-12.
8. Mercedes Grimm, jr., Reedsville (Wisconsin) basketball
Grimm recorded a double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds in a 72-59 win over Mishicot.
9. Brooklynn Haywood, jr., Union (Washington) basketball
Haywood hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 38 points as Union downed Kelso, 75-33.
10. McKenna Hoyt, jr., Stamford/Jefferson (New York) basketball
Hoyt put up an impressive stat line of 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals in a 66-20 win over Margaretville.
11. Charlotte Jasmin, jr., Hartford (Vermont) basketball
Jasmin scored 30 points and became the first Hartford girl basketball player to surpass the 1,000 career points mark in a 60-32 victory over White River Valley.
12. Jadyn Kor, jr., Pipestone Area (Minnesota) basketball
Kor tallied 39 points as Pipestone Area blasted Blue Earth Area, 75-50.
13. Emma Krogh, jr., Kamiah (Idaho) basketball
Krogh erupted for 44 points — a new career-high — in a 70-38 win over Clearwater Valley.
14. Paige Lofing, sr., Huntley Project (Montana) basketball
Lofing, a Gonzaga signee, netted a career-high 45 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Huntley Project took down defending state champion Baker, 84-64.
15. Tierney Madigan, sr., Laconia (Wisconsin) basketball
Madigan became Laconia’s all-time leading scorer in an 80-29 rout of Winnebago Lutheran Academy. The senior scored a career-high 30 points in the win, breaking the previous school record of 1,401 set by Kiarra Otto in 2019.
16. Emmah McAmis, sr., Central Wise (Virginia) basketball
McAmis tallied a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 52-45 victory over John Battle.
17. Josie Megehee, sr., Bethel (Oklahoma) basketball
Megehee surpassed the 2,000 career points mark as Bethel fell to Harrah, 46-34. Megehee is a Tulsa signee.
18. Nina Nardecchia, jr., Amity Regional (Connecticut) basketball
Nardecchia had 33 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-36 trouncing of Foran.
19. Ava Orlando, sr., Notre Dame Academy (Massachusetts) basketball
Orlando exploded for 43 points in an 85-72 win over Central Catholic.
20. Jayden Rhymes, jr., Jackson Academy (Mississippi) basketball
Rhymes scored a career-high 28 points in a 64-58 overtime win over defending Class 6A state champion Jackson Prep.
21. Arabella Silva, so., Maine East (Illinois) basketball
Silva had 27 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block in a 58-41 victory over Maine West. Later in the week, she eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark.
22. Kylie Trlicek, jr., La Grange (Texas) basketball
Trlicek tallied 35 points, seven steals and four assists as La Grange routed Caldwell, 75-41.
23. Jasmyn Trigueros, sr., West Chicago (Illinois) basketball
Trigueros netted 32 points — including the 2,000th of her West Chicago career — in a 50-44 loss to Glenbard East.
24. Yahri Tyler, jr., DeSoto County (Florida) basketball
Tyler had 33 points as DeSoto County downed Bradenton Christian, 72-57.
25. Iyanna Wade, sr., Clairton (Pennsylvania) basketball
Wade scored 60 points in a 91-57 win over Monessen. Wade holds the WPIAL single-game scoring record at 65 points.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports