Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (12/9/2024)

1. Aaliyah Baldwin, sr., Draper APA (Utah) basketball
Baldwin hit six 3-pointers and finished with 35 points as Draper APA edged Emery, 53-50.
2. Nakaijah Beasley, jr., Mojave (Nevada) flag football
Beasley threw three touchdowns and intercepted three passes on defense in a 47-6 victory over Cheyenne.
3. Julia Dalan, sr., W.F. West (Washington) basketball
Dalan became W.F. West’s all-time leading scorer in a 57-27 victory over Montesano. The Portland signee had 29 points in the win, giving Dalan 1,373 and counting for her career.
4. Peyton French, so., Hobson-Moore (Montana) basketball
French had 22 points, 18 rebounds and five steals in a 61-56 overtime loss to Lame Deer.
5. Leyton Gasperosky, jr., Cadence (Nevada) flag football
Gasperosky threw for 331 yards and five touchdowns as Cadence routed Spring Valley, 41-6.
6. Mari-Margret Grayson, jr., Alma Bryant (Alabama) basketball
Grayson had 29 points in a 59-36 win over Pass Christian.
7. Gerritt Griggs, sr., Central-Phenix City (Alabama) flag football
Griggs, an Alabama softball signee, completed 14 of 19 passes for 253 yards and six touchdowns as Central-Phenix City captured the state title with a 55-7 trouncing of Spain Park. Griggs also ran for a touchdown in the win.
8. Aniela Grycel, sr., Bret Harte (California) soccer
Grycel netted three goals in an 8-1 win over Langston Hughes Academy.
9. Natalya Hodge, jr., Bearden (Tennessee) basketball
Hodge had 38 points and 10 steals in a 60-39 victory over Alcoa.
10. Kamryn Hunter, fr., Apex Friendship (North Carolina) flag football
Hunter fired a pair of touchdown passes as Apex Friendship defeated Marvin Ridge, 14-2.
11. Emma Larkin, jr., Geibel Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Larkin had 33 points in a 71-27 win over Southmoreland.
12. Emma Lightsey, sr., White County (Georgia) basketball
Lightsey knocked down 10 3-pointers and finished with 34 points in a 65-29 rout of Cherokee Bluff.
13. Zion Lloyd, fr., Timpview (Utah) basketball
Lloyd scored 33 points in a 67-59 win over Kahuku (Hawaii).
14. Morgan Mathiowetz, so., Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (Minnesota) basketball
Mathiowetz tallied a triple-double with 37 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 99-27 rout of Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
15. Alaina Neal, sr., Eastern York (Pennsylvania) basketball
Neal netted 31 points in a victory over Donegal.
16. Karis Thomas, jr., Shady Side (Pennsylvania) basketball
Thomas had 33 points in a 64-53 win over Baldwin.
17. Ella Trinkaus, jr., Notre Dame (New York) basketball
Trinkaus recorded a double-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as Notre Dame edged New Hartford, 65-57.
