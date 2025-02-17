Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (2/17/2025)
1. Hillary Dawson, sr., Malakoff (Texas) basketball
Dawson, a Louisiana Tech signee, tallied 43 points in a 61-17 win over Sabine.
2. Jessica Devine, sr., Middlesex (New Jersey) basketball
Devine surpassed the 2,000 career points mark as Middlesex edged Colonia, 46-42. The senior finished the game with 22 points, eight steals, four rebounds and four assists.
3. Reagan Edsell, jr., Handley (Virginia) basketball
Edsell scored 38 points — a new career-high — in a 67-45 victory over Millbrook.
4. Bri Harms, jr., Roanoke-Benson (Illinois) basketball
Harms became the Roanoke-Benson all-time scoring leader in a 55-36 win over Flanagan. The senior had 24 points in the game to break the previous school record of 1,358, held by Maddie Monge.
5. Destiny Jackson, sr., Whitney Young (Illinois) basketball
Jackson, an Illinois signee, poured in 42 points as Whitney Young captured its fourth straight city championship with a 72-61 victory over Kenwood.
6. Keira Kilkenny, so., Norfolk Christian (Virginia) basketball
Kilkenny had 31 points and made eight 3-pointers in an 81-58 win over Hampton Roads Academy.
7. Teagan Koutsky, sr., Palmyra-Eagle (Wisconsin) basketball
Koutsky scored a career-high 32 points as Palmyra-Eagle took down Salam, 57-48.
8. Averie Layman, so., Batavia (Ohio) basketball
Layman recorded the first triple-double in Batavia girls basketball history against New Richmond. The sophomore tallied 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals in the 62-25 victory.
9. Madison McEvoy, sr., Owego (New York) basketball
McEvoy hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in a 68-35 rout of Seton.
10. Nylah McShan, jr., Steubenville (Ohio) basketball
McShan recorded a double-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in a 52-47 victory over River.
11. Megyn Meekins, sr., Nocona (Texas) basketball
Meekins eclipsed the 3,000 career points mark in a 61-39 win over Hico. The senior had 26 points in the game.
12. Zoe Mesuch, sr., Wallkill (New York) basketball
Mesuch, a Navy signee, netted 38 points — including the 2,000th of her prep career — as Wallkill downed Red Hook, 65-48.
13. Emma Pile, jr., York Institute (Tennessee) basketball
Pile buried 15 3-pointers — the second-most in Tennessee history — en route to a 47-point explosion against Monterey. York Institute cruised to a 91-21 win. The 47 points were a new single-game school record.
14. Jerzy Robinson, jr., Sierra Canyon (California) basketball
Robinson dominated with 35 points and 18 rebounds in a 74-38 victory over Bishop Montgomery.
15. Nancy Ruholl, jr., St. Anthony (Illinois) basketball
Ruholl netted 28 points and became St. Anthony’s all-time leading scorer in a 61-31 win over Tuscola. She has 1,656 career points and counting.
16. Sophia Ryan, so., Saratoga Central Catholic (New York) basketball
Ryan had 46 points — a new Saratoga Central Catholic single-game record — in a 78-46 rout of Hoosick Falls.
17. Tori Schlagel, sr., Eden Prairie (Minnesota) basketball
Schlagel, a South Dakota signee, scored 33 points as Eden Prairie routed St. Michael-Albertville, 87-59.
18. Kylie Sharp, sr., Johnstown (Ohio) basketball
Sharp, a Morehead State volleyball signee, had 30 points and 17 rebounds in a 63-38 victory over Liberty Union.
19. Allie Shenloogian, sr., Park Ridge (New Jersey) basketball
Shenloogian filled up the box score with 37 points, eight rebounds, six assists and nine steals in a 59-47 win over Bloomfield.
20. Rae Smart, sr., Billings Skyview (Montana) basketball
Smart recorded a double-double with 37 points and 13 rebounds in a 63-48 victory over Great Falls C.M. Russell.
21. Izzy Terzioski, sr., Central Valley Academy (New York) basketball
Terzioski did all she could in a 54-44 loss to Rome Free Academy, putting up 20 points and 20 rebounds.
22. Hadley Thul, sr., Alexandria (Minnesota) basketball
Thul scored her 2,000th career point in a 77-61 win over Delano. The South Dakota State signee had 18 points in the game.
23. Charlotte Tuhy, sr., Madison (New Jersey) basketball
Tuhy, an American University signee, netted 41 points as Madison blew by Montville, 79-42.
