Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (2/3/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Voting closes on Monday, Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Leelee Bell, jr., Minot (North Dakota) basketball
Bell became the first Western North Dakota girls basketball player to surpass 2,000 career points in a 67-55 win over Bismarck St. Mary’s. Bell scored 16 of her 21 points in the first half.
2. Charlotte Cavin, so., Wakeland (Texas) basketball
Cavin had 33 points, eight rebounds and four steals in a 64-28 victory over Creekview. She drained seven 3-pointers, a new single-game school record.
3. Ashley Cohen, so., Bedford (Massachusetts) basketball
Cohen scored 28 points as Bedford held off Malden Catholic in overtime, 58-50.
4. Rylie Cother, sr., Jackson County Central (Minnesota) basketball
Cother netted 38 points in an 80-58 thrashing of Pipestone Area.
5. Kyrielle Deuso, sr., Richford (Vermont) basketball
Deuso crossed the 1,000 career points mark during a 45-point explosion against Danville. Richford cruised to a 79-19 victory.
6. Madalyn Dolliver, jr., Pender (Nebraska) basketball
Dolliver tallied 29 points in a 72-40 win over Tri County Northeast.
7. Sadie Dykstra, jr., Yale (Michigan) basketball
Dykstra led the way with 32 points in a 69-62 victory over Armada.
8. Bella Fix, sr., Conneaut (Ohio) basketball
Fix netted 41 points — a new Conneaut single-game record — in a 68-44 win over St. John Heralds.
9. Kendall Grant, jr., Oswego (Illinois) basketball
Grant erupted for a career-high 30 points as Oswego blasted Romeoville, 77-49.
10. Maddyn Greenway, jr., Providence Academy (Minnesota) basketball
Greenway, a Kentucky commit, had 41 points in a 78-67 victory over Jordan.
11. Eve Housley, jr., Somerset Area (Pennsylvania) basketball
Housley scored a career-high 60 points as Somerset Area defeated Chestnut Ridge in overtime, 70-58. She scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and 13 in overtime.
12. Jane Huss, sr., Derry Area (Pennsylvania) basketball
Huss netted 37 points — a new career-high — as Derry Area took down Ligonier Valley, 66-57.
13. Averie Lower, jr., Clear Creek-Amana (Iowa) basketball
Lower did all she could in a 67-65 loss to Williamsburg, putting up 36 points.
14. Devon Maiden, sr., Upper Merion (Pennsylvania) basketball
Maiden exploded for a career-high 39 points as Upper Merion trounced Upper Perkiomen, 63-24.
15. Tori Oehrlein, sr., Crosby-Ironton (Minnesota) basketball
Oehrlein scored 42 points — including the 4,000th of her prep career — in a 110-27 victory over East Central. The Minnesota signee is the third girl in state history to hit 4,000 points.
16. Ashlyn Pinzke, sr., Stover (Missouri) basketball
Pinzke surpassed the 1,500 career points mark in a 46-30 win over Northwest. The senior finished with 26 points.
17. Ada Radomski, jr., Amherst (New York) basketball
Radomski netted 29 points — including the 1,000th of her Amherst career — in an 81-26 victory over Sweet Home.
18. Keziah Renee, jr., Butler (Kentucky) basketball
Renee scored 16 straight points in the second quarter of Butler’s 76-67 win over Manual. The junior ended the game with 28 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds.
19. Emilee Skinner, sr., Ridgeline (Utah) basketball
Skinner, a Duke signee, did a little bit of everything in a 67-34 rout of Grantsville, finishing with 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, five steals and three blocks.
20. Emma Terry, sr., Powhatan (Virginia) basketball
Terry filled up the box score with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists in a 46-39 victory over Midlothian.
21. Sofia Vasselman, sr., Commack (New York) basketball
Vasselman put up a career-high 36 points as Commack edged Lindenhurst, 52-48.
22. Kaycie Warfel, sr., Pendleton Heights (Indiana) basketball
Warfel became the 60th girl in Indiana state history to reach 2,000 career points in a 74-13 win over Shelbyville. Warfel ended the game with 21 points.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports