Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (3/3/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Feb. 24-March 2. Voting closes on Monday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Brihanna Crittendon, jr., Riverdale Ridge (Colorado) basketball
Crittendon led the way with 32 points in a 74-55 victory over Northfield Denver.
2. Maya Deshautelle, so., Oak Park (California) basketball
Deshautelle had 30 points and 11 rebounds as Oak Park took down North, 68-57, for the program’s third consecutive section title.
3. Muna Emegwa, so., Harbor Teacher Prep (California) basketball
Emegwa recorded a quadruple-double with 35 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in a 68-44 victory over Sylmar.
4. Alexandra Eschmeyer, sr., Peak to Peak (Colorado) basketball
Eschmeyer tallied 34 points — including the 2,000th of her prep career — 11 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and two assists in a 39-24 win over Elizabeth. Eschmeyer is a Stanford signee.
5. Lauren Flowers, sr., Carrollton (Illinois) basketball
Flowers netted 32 points as Carrollton downed Calhoun in the sectional championship, 57-39.
6. Erica Gribble, jr., Greensburg Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Gribble, a Richmond commit, scored 14 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter as Greensburg Central Catholic edged Shady Side Academy, 56-51, for the WPIAL Class 3A title.
7. Kaylin Jackson, jr., Denton Ryan (Texas) basketball
Jackson had 24 points and eight rebounds in the Class 5A Division I state championship game. With Jackson leading the way, Denton Ryan defeated top-seeded San Antonio Wagner, 58-47, for its first state title.
8. Ava Kopetskie, jr., Liberty (Pennsylvania) basketball
Kopetskie netted 29 points in a 59-45 win over Emmaus. The victory secured a spot in the Class 6A state tournament for Liberty.
9. Megyn Meekins, sr., Nocona (Texas) basketball
Meekins put up 30 points as Nocona captured its first Class 2A Division I state title with a 54-37 victory over San Saba.
10. Meela Mitchell, sr., Anaconda (Montana) basketball
Mitchell scored 32 points as Anaconda cruised past Superior, 65-48.
11. Britt Nielsen, sr., Arlington (Nebraska) basketball
Nielsen dropped 31 points in a 56-45 victory over Central City in the district finals. She has 430 points and counting as a senior, the new Arlington single-season leader.
12. Ava Owens, jr., Greenville (South Carolina) basketball
Owens tallied 33 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals as Greenville held off Gaffney, 61-55.
13. Jeriyah Pryor, so., George Washington (West Virginia) basketball
Pryor erupted for 36 points in a 64-48 victory over Charleston Catholic.
14. Reganne Reardon, sr., Saint Ignatius (Illinois) basketball
Reardon scored 39 points — a new Saint Ignatius single-game record — in a 65-37 rout of Perspectives Charter/Leadership. Reardon, the all-time leading scorer in school history, is an Army commit.
15. Baylie Savage, sr., Midland (Texas) softball
Savage went 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs in a 12-0, five-inning victory over McKinney North.
