Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (3/31/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for March 24-30. Voting closes on Monday, April 7 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Journee Belcher, so., Rickards (Florida) track
Belcher won the high jump competition at the Terry Long FSU Relays with a top clearance of 5 feet, 10.75 inches. It’s the best mark in the country this year.
2. Kennadie Blackmer, so., Box Elder (Utah) softball
Blackmer went 2 for 3 with a home run while throwing a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Box Elder blanked Northridge, 13-0.
3. Ashlyn Bush, so., Malvern (Ohio) softball
Bush allowed just one earned run on four hits while striking out 18 — a new Malvern record — in a 9-5 win over Sebring.
4. Ava Day, sr., Central Kitsap (Washington) softball
Day, a Seattle University commit, went 3 for 3 with three home runs and five RBIs in an 11-0 shutout of Mount Tahoma.
5. Payton Gilbert, sr., West Greene (Pennsylvania) softball
Gilbert threw a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in an 11-0 win over Cameron.
6. Addison Kapur, sr., Eastlake (Washington) track
Kapur placed first in the javelin competition at the Issaquah Icebreaker Invitational with a top throw of 143-1. The mark ranks seventh nationally this spring.
7. Lacey Kriebel, sr., Loyalsock (Pennsylvania) basketball
Kriebel made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points as Loyalsock defeated Shady Side Academy, 55-43, for the Class 3A state title. The senior also grabbed 11 rebounds.
8. Jazmine Leyva, sr., South El Monte (California) softball
Leyva, a UCLA signee, blasted two home runs in a 12-0 victory over El Monte.
9. Jaslene Massey, jr., Aliso Niguel (California) track
Massey won the shot put (50-7) and discus (153-9) competitions at the Orange County Championships. The shot put mark ranks second nationally this spring and is the second-best throw in Orange County history.
10. Anne Elise Packard, sr., JSerra (California) track
Packard earned gold in the 800 meters at the Ten Invitational with a time of 2 minutes, 7.89 seconds, a new personal record. The time ranks fourth nationally this season.
11. Lauren Rush, jr., Chartiers Houston (Pennsylvania) softball
Rush went 3 for 3 with a double and a three-run home run in a 3-2 victory over St. Mary’s Ryken.
12. Presley Sarono-Ramos, fr., Sherwood (Oregon) softball
Sarono-Ramos whirled an 11-strikeout no-hitter as Sherwood defeated Dallas, 2-1.
13. Brooke Tatar, sr., Howland (Ohio) softball
Tatar fired a shutout with 13 strikeouts and went 3 for 3 at the plate with two triples in a 3-0 win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
14. Julia Varhola, jr., Hempfield (Pennsylvania) softball
Varhola, a James Madison commit, threw a five-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs in a 13-0 win over Uniontown.
15. Chelsi Williams, sr., George Jenkins (Florida) track
Williams placed first in the 100 hurdles (13.49), long jump (20-3) and triple jump (41-7.25) at the Terry Long FSU Relays. All three marks were personal records. The senior ranks first nationally in the 100 hurdles and triple jump and second in the long jump.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App