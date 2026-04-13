Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (4/13/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for April 6-12. Voting closes on Sunday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Parker Coes of Katy Morton Ranch (Texas) track for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Coes won the long jump competition at the Texas Relays with a top jump of 20 feet, 10.5 inches, the No. 2 mark nationally this season.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Sophia Castaneda, sr., Newberg (Oregon) track

Castaneda earned individual gold medals in the 200 (24.86 seconds) and 400 meters (53.02) during a dual meet with McMinnville. The senior’s 400 time ranks sixth in the country this spring.

2. Alayna Fink, jr., McGuffey (Pennsylvania) track

Fink set a new McGuffey school record in the pole vault with a clearance of 9 feet in a home meet with Carlynton and Washington. The previous record was 8-6.

3. Aidan Hernandez, so., Round Rock (Texas) soccer

Hernandez netted two goals as Round Rock defeated Keller in the Class 6A Division I title game, 3-1, for the program’s first state championship.

4. Gina Iannuzzi, jr., MacArthur (New York) flag football

Iannuzzi completed 23 of 32 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score in a 27-12 win over East Meadow.

5. Brodie Kuhn, sr., McPherson (Kansas) soccer

Kuhn netted a hat trick in an 8-0 shutout of Mulvane.

6. Kaahliyah Lacy, so., San Jacinto Valley Academy (California) track

Lacy took first in the 300 hurdles at the Arcadia Invitational with a time of 40.81, the top time nationally this season.

7. Savanna Mares, fr., Canyon del Oro (Arizona) softball

Mares whirled a 20-strikeout perfect game in a 10-0 victory over Pueblo.

8. Mylee Mitchell, jr., Northern Bedford (Pennsylvania) softball

Mitchell threw an 18-strikeout no-hitter and hit an inside-the-park home run as Northern Bedford downed Tussey Mountain, 9-2.

9. AJ Orr, sr., Aquinas (New York) flag football

Orr passed for 189 yards and a touchdown while running for three more TDs in a 39-13 rout of Bishop Kearney.

10. Karli Robinson, so., Fairfield (California) softball

Robinson struck out 14 in the circle and recorded a double, a triple, a homer and six RBIs at the plate in a 22-2, five-inning victory over Valley.

11. Paige Sheppard, jr., Union Catholic (New Jersey) track

Sheppard ran the anchor leg on Union Catholic’s sprint medley relay team that set a new national record at the Arcadia Invitational with a time of 3:47.35. The junior also earned a gold medal in the 800 with a time of 2:05.07.

12. Ataja Stephane-Vazquez, sr., Southeast Guilford (North Carolina) track

Stephane-Vazquez won the 200 at the Panther Invitational with a time of 23.13, the No. 5 time nationally this season.

13. Caterina Surleti, sr., Wheatley (New York) softball

Surleti belted two homers in a 15-6 rout of Valley Stream North.

14. Lydia Townsend, sr., Marsh Valley (Idaho) track

Townsend took over the national lead in the pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet, 8 inches at the Arcadia Invitational.

15. Addie Wagenheim, jr., Red Land (Pennsylvania) softball

Wagenheim, a Quinnipiac commit, hit for the cycle and collected four RBIs in an 18-8 victory over Bishop McDevitt.

16. Willa Kate Walker, sr., Jacksonville (Alabama) soccer

Walker scored all five of her team’s goals in a 5-4 win over Collinsville.

17. Lorelai Zielinski, jr., Traverse City Central (Michigan) track

Zielinski swept the shot put (48-4.5) and discus (152-11) competitions at the Shake Off The Rust Invitational. The junior’s shot put mark ranks fifth in the country this spring.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

—

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

Download the SBLive App

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App