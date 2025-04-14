Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (4/14/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for April 7-13. Voting closes on Monday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Skylar Brazzell, sr., Northwest Nelson (Texas) track
Brazzell took first in the 200 (22.78 seconds) and 400 (53.49) meters at the 6A Area 03-04 meet. Her 200 time ranks fifth nationally this season.
2. Ava Clark, jr., Brownsville (Pennsylvania) softball
Clark whirled a 15-strikeout shutout in a 5-0 win over Bentworth.
3. Krista Cortazar, sr., Mid Valley (Pennsylvania) softball
Cortazar belted two home runs and collected five RBIs as Mid Valley routed Western Wayne, 16-6. Cortazar finished 4 for 5 at the plate with four runs scored.
4. Camryn Fisher, sr., Ellington (Connecticut) softball
Fisher, an Appalachian State signee, struck out all 21 batters she faced en route to a perfect game against Canton. Ellington earned a 9-0 victory.
5. Maecie Hawthorne, sr., Pampa (Texas) softball
Hawthorne threw a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and went 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs in a 22-0 victory over Perryton.
6. Jane Hedengren, sr., Timpview (Utah) track
Hedengren, a BYU signee, set a new national high school record in the two-mile race with a time of 9:34.12 at the Arcadia Invitational.
7. Taylor Mediano, sr., St. Joseph (California) softball
Mediano faced the minimum while throwing a five-inning perfect game against Mission Prep. St. Joseph won 11-0. Mediano is a Utah signee.
8. Olivia Morse, jr., Battlefield (Virginia) softball
Morse threw a five-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Freedom-South Riding.
9. D’Marihanna Newton, jr., North Kansas City (Missouri) track
Newton won the high jump competition at the Jerry Crews Invitational with a clearance of 5 feet, 9.25 inches. The mark ranks ninth in the country this year.
10. Jordynn Parnell, jr., South View (North Carolina) softball
Parnell, a Duke commit, struck out 15 in a 3-0 win over Gray’s Creek. Parnell has 513 career strikeouts, the most in South View history.
11. Jasmine Robinson, jr., North Cobb (Georgia) track
Robinson won the 300 hurdles at the Arcadia Invitational with a time of 39.81, the top time nationally this season. The senior also took second in the 100 hurdles at 13.22.
12. Emmry Ross, sr., Onsted (Michigan) track
Ross, a Michigan signee, earned gold medals in the 400 (55.28) and 800 (2:03.84) at the Napoleon Invitational. The 800 time — a new school record — ranks first in the country this season.
13. Reese Temme, jr., Baldwin (Pennsylvania) softball
Temme went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as Baldwin hammered Albert Gallatin, 17-0.
14. Citlaly Valencia, jr., Mater Dei (California) softball
Valencia threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 3-1 victory over JSerra.
15. Niomi Wines, sr., Lubbock Cooper (Texas) track
Wines placed first in the high jump (5-10), 100 (11.87) and 200 (24.15) at the 5A Area 03-04 meet. The high jump mark is tied for second nationally this spring.
