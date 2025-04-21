Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (4/21/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for April 14-20. Voting closes on Monday, April 28 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Ciara Camacho, sr., Franklin Regional (Pennsylvania) softball
Camacho, a Kent State signee, had two homers, a double and four RBIs in a 13-12 comeback victory over Shaler.
2. Elysse Diaz, jr., Granada Hills Charter (California) softball
Diaz went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in a 5-4 win over Downey.
3. Camryn Fisher, sr., Ellington (Connecticut) softball
After throwing a 21-strikeout perfect game last week, Fisher was at it again against Hale Ray. The Appalachian State signee struck out a Connecticut single-game record 37 batters while surrendering just two hits and a walk in 14 innings. Ellington pulled out a 1-0 victory.
4. Kayla Giddings, sr., San Marino (California) softball
In matchups with Monrovia, La Canada and Alhambra, Giddings went a combined 8 for 11 with nine steals, seven runs scored and four RBIs. She has 58 career steals, the most in San Marino history.
5. Ella Godfrey, so., Mississinawa Valley (Ohio) softball
Godfrey fanned 18 — breaking her own single-game school record — in an 11-3 victory over Union City.
6. Kaylee Habib, sr., Whittier (Massachusetts) softball
Habib threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts while also going 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored in a 12-0 shutout of Revere.
7. Lily Jahne, sr., Hale Ray (Connecticut) softball
Jahne was just as dominant pitching opposite Camryn Fisher, striking out 33 without surrendering a hit or walk in the 14-inning marathon loss. Jahne is a St. John’s signee.
8. Aneysa Judy, jr., Clarkston (Washington) softball
Judy finished 5 for 5 with a home and three RBIs as Clarkston edged West Valley, 10-9.
9. Keeley Kristel, sr., Scotia-Glenville (New York) softball
Kristel went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs while throwing a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 23-0 victory over Gloversville.
10. Brooke Lloyd, jr., Summer Creek (Texas) track
Lloyd won the 400 meters at the 6A Region III meet with a time of 52.23 seconds, the fastest time nationally this season.
11. Mia Maxwell, jr., Atascocita (Texas) track
Maxwell took over the all-conditions national lead in the 100 with a wind-aided time of 11.08 seconds at the 6A Region III meet. The junior also secured gold in the triple jump at 42-6.5, the second-best mark in the country this year.
12. Sophia Mazzoni, sr., Derry Area (Pennsylvania) track
Mazzoni won the javelin competition with a top throw of 160-10, the fourth-best throw nationally this season.
13. Taylor Nunez, sr., Randolph (Texas) track
Nunez secured individual gold medals in the long jump (21-0), 100 (11.16) and 200 (24.26) at the 3A Region IV meet. The senior’s long jump mark is the best in the country this year.
14. Jessica Oji, sr., Livingston (New Jersey) track
Oji dominated the shot put (53-11) and discus (152-8) competitions at the Red & Black Invitational. Her shot put mark ranks first nationally this spring.
15. Faith Partozoti, so., Washington (Pennsylvania) softball
Partozoti went 4 for 5 in a 20-2 rout of Avella.
16. Cassidy Perry, jr., Manchester (Ohio) softball
Perry blasted her 21st career homer — a new Manchester record — in a 22-0 shutout of Orrville. The junior went 3 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.
17. Katie Simonka, sr., Steinert (New Jersey) softball
Simonka whirled a 14-strikeout no-hitter as Steinert blanked Bordentown, 2-0.
18. Kennedy Smith, jr., Burkburnett (Texas) softball
Smith went 3 for 4 with two homers, a double and six RBIs in a 15-2 win over Castleberry.
—
