Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (5/19/2025)

1. Arianna Almekinder, so., Batavia (New York) softball
Almekinder struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced en route to a perfect game against East. Batavia earned a 19-0 victory. It was Almekinder’s first career perfect game.
2. Bria Bosiljevac, so., Shaler (Pennsylvania) softball
Bosiljevac fired her second straight no-hitter as Shaler blanked Trinity, 9-0. The Indiana commit fanned 12. In her previous outing against Connellsville, Bosiljevac struck out 16 in seven hitless innings.
3. Charley Butler, sr., Wakulla (Florida) softball
Butler, an Auburn signee, threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Paxon.
4. Kayla Denino, sr., North Babylon (New York) softball
Denino went 5 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-4 victory over Newfield.
5. Natalie Dumas, jr., Eastern (New Jersey) track
Dumas tied Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s New Jersey state record in the 400 meters with a winning time of 51.87 seconds at the South Jersey Group 4 championships. Dumas’ time ranks second nationally this season.
6. Shaelyn Erickson, so., Issaquah (Washington) softball
Erickson blasted two homers — including a grand slam — in a 14-6 win over Skyline that sealed the program’s first bi-district championship. The sophomore also walked three times and finished with seven RBIs.
7. Allison Fuller, jr., Saratoga Central Catholic (New York) softball
Fuller hit for the cycle in a 19-8 victory over Cambridge. The junior went 6 for 6 with two doubles and two triples.
8. Abbi Harroun, so., Lehi (Utah) softball
In two victories over Skyridge, Harroun struck out 26 while allowing just one unearned run on five hits in 11 2/3 innings.
9. Allison Hayzlett, jr., Canby (Oregon) softball
Hayzlett whirled a five-hitter with 16 strikeouts in a 3-0 shutout of La Salle Prep.
10. Kacey Hurley, jr., Dos Pueblos (California) softball
Hurley smacked three homers in a 10-2 win over Colton.
11. Reese Kasper, sr., Niwot (Colorado) track
Kasper defended her title in the 300 hurdles at the Class 4A state championships with a winning time of 41.35. The Kansas State commit also earned gold in the 100 hurdles (14.22) and ran a leg on Niwot’s first-place 4X200 relay team that finished in 1:38.86.
12. Anna King, fr., Lowville (New York) softball
King struck out 17 and didn’t allow a hit in a 1-0 victory over Indian River.
13. Sydney Maue, sr., Mount Vernon (Iowa) track
Maue won the high jump competition at a 3A state qualifier with a clearance of 5 feet, 10 inches. The senior’s mark is tied for fifth nationally this year.
14. Jackie Morales, fr., Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (California) softball
Morales blasted three home runs in a 9-7 upset win over Orange Lutheran.
15. Kate Wilson, jr., Bear River (Utah) softball
Wilson threw her eighth no-hitter of the season in a 10-0 shutout of Payson.
16. Giuliana Youngo, sr., Penn-Trafford (Pennsylvania) softball
Youngo went 4 for 4 with a homer, a double and six RBIs in a 14-11 victory over Chartiers Valley. The senior also had a diving catch in the outfield for the game’s final out.
