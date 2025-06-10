Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (6/9/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for June 2-8. Voting closes on Monday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Riley Bobrowski, jr., Watchung Hills (New Jersey) softball
Bobrowski threw her second straight no-hitter in a 10-0, six-inning win over Bridgewater-Raritan. The Villanova commit struck out 12.
2. Faith Brown, so., Beavercreek (Ohio) track
Brown earned her first state title in the 300 hurdles at the Division 1 state championships with a time of 41.0 seconds, the seventh-best time nationally this season and the fastest ever for a high school girl at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
3. Meadow Ferri, sr., Chartiers Houston (Pennsylvania) softball
Ferri, a Kent State signee, whirled a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and had the game’s lone RBI in a 1-0 Class 2A quarterfinal win over Seneca.
4. Brezlyn Hagemeister, so., Ridgeview (Oregon) softball
Hagemeister tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Ridgeview downed Thurston, 9-0, for the Class 5A state title.
5. Mattisen Johnston, jr., Corning (New York) softball
Johnston fired a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and went 2 for 4 at the plate in a 6-0 shutout of Middletown in the Class AAA regional championship.
6. Mia Preuhs, sr., Union (Pennsylvania) softball
Preuhs struck out 12 and allowed just two hits as Union blanked DuBois Central Catholic in the Class A semifinals, 8-0.
7. Celia Schulte, jr., Hilliard Davidson (Ohio) track
Schulte won the 800 with a time of 2:04.65 and ran the anchor leg of Hilliard Davidson’s first-place 4X800 relay team that finished in 9:06.66 at the Division 1 state championships. Her 800 time ranks eighth nationally this season.
8. Jillian Scully, sr., Miller Place (New York) track
Scully broke her own New York state record in the discus with a winning throw of 184-2 — the top mark nationally this season — at the Section XI state qualifier. The LSU signee also took first in the shot put at 45-8.75.
9. Maddie Wilkin, sr., Astoria (Oregon) softball
Wilkin threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts as Astoria shut out St. Helens for the Class 4A state title, 7-0.
10. Sianni Wynn, jr., Pennsauken (New Jersey) track
Wynn earned gold medals in the 100 (11.25) and 200 (23.20) at the New Jersey state meet of champions for the second straight year. The 200 time was a new state meet record.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App