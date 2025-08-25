High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (8/25/2025)

Which athlete had the best performance in the nation from Aug. 18-24?

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Aug. 18-24. Voting closes on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post. 

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Kyla Brinton, jr., Lake (Ohio) soccer

Brinton tallied four goals and an assist as Lake blanked Boardman, 5-0. 

2. Kori Brown, jr., Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran (Indiana) soccer

Brown had four goals in a 4-0 win over DeKalb. 

3. Vivian Carper, sr., Middletown (Pennsylvania) soccer

Carper recorded a hat trick in Middletown’s 8-0 shutout of Lebanon. 

4. Carlee Cradic, sr., Dobyns-Bennett (Tennessee) soccer

Cradic netted four goals apiece in victories over Centennial (7-2) and Karns (4-0). 

5. Maia Greer, sr., Liberty (Nevada) volleyball

Greer tallied 25 digs and 22 kills in a five-set win over Shadow Ridge. 

6. Dallyn Haupt, jr., Kossuth (Mississippi) volleyball

Haupt recorded 24 kills, 10 digs, two stuff blocks and an ace in a five-set victory over Tishomingo County. 

7. Morgan Holloway, sr., Hardin Valley Academy (Tennessee) soccer

Holloway had two goals and an assist as Hardin Valley Academy blanked Jefferson County, 9-0. 

8. Chloe Kelly, sr., Westlake (Texas) volleyball

Kelly piled up 22 kills, eight digs and three aces in a five-set win over Anderson. 

9. Daniela Mayorga, sr., Canyon Springs (Nevada) soccer

Mayorga finished with four goals and three assists in an 8-0 shutout of Desert Pines. 

10. Brynn Pezalski, fr., State College (Pennsylvania) field hockey

Pezalski scored both goals in State College’s 2-0 victory over North Allegheny. 

11. Kadence Rich, jr., Greensburg (Indiana) soccer

Rich netted all four goals in Greensburg’s 4-0 shutout of Union County. 

12. Chloe Sadler, jr., Green Canyon (Utah) soccer

Sadler, a BYU commit, dominated in a 10-0 shutout of Deseret Peak with five goals and two assists. 

13. Mya Simpson, sr., Greeneview (Ohio) soccer

Simpson had a combined seven goals and three assists in victories over Southeastern Local (11-1) and Newton Local (5-1). 

14. Elsa St. Rose, so., Tompkins (Texas) volleyball

St. Rose tallied 23 kills, 16 digs, four total blocks and an ace in a five-set win over Fulshear. 

15. Sydney Vessey, so., Jordan (Utah) soccer

Vessey recorded a hat trick as Jordan downed Highland, 6-3. 

Bob Lundeberg is a freelance sports writer who has covered high school and college sports in the Pacific Northwest since 2009. He was inspired to write Finish, his first book, after spending four years on the Oregon State baseball beat for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and The Oregonian. He covers high school sports from a national perspective for High School On SI with reports on breaking news, trending topics and national polls.

