Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (8/25/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Aug. 18-24. Voting closes on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Kyla Brinton, jr., Lake (Ohio) soccer
Brinton tallied four goals and an assist as Lake blanked Boardman, 5-0.
2. Kori Brown, jr., Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran (Indiana) soccer
Brown had four goals in a 4-0 win over DeKalb.
3. Vivian Carper, sr., Middletown (Pennsylvania) soccer
Carper recorded a hat trick in Middletown’s 8-0 shutout of Lebanon.
4. Carlee Cradic, sr., Dobyns-Bennett (Tennessee) soccer
Cradic netted four goals apiece in victories over Centennial (7-2) and Karns (4-0).
5. Maia Greer, sr., Liberty (Nevada) volleyball
Greer tallied 25 digs and 22 kills in a five-set win over Shadow Ridge.
6. Dallyn Haupt, jr., Kossuth (Mississippi) volleyball
Haupt recorded 24 kills, 10 digs, two stuff blocks and an ace in a five-set victory over Tishomingo County.
7. Morgan Holloway, sr., Hardin Valley Academy (Tennessee) soccer
Holloway had two goals and an assist as Hardin Valley Academy blanked Jefferson County, 9-0.
8. Chloe Kelly, sr., Westlake (Texas) volleyball
Kelly piled up 22 kills, eight digs and three aces in a five-set win over Anderson.
9. Daniela Mayorga, sr., Canyon Springs (Nevada) soccer
Mayorga finished with four goals and three assists in an 8-0 shutout of Desert Pines.
10. Brynn Pezalski, fr., State College (Pennsylvania) field hockey
Pezalski scored both goals in State College’s 2-0 victory over North Allegheny.
11. Kadence Rich, jr., Greensburg (Indiana) soccer
Rich netted all four goals in Greensburg’s 4-0 shutout of Union County.
12. Chloe Sadler, jr., Green Canyon (Utah) soccer
Sadler, a BYU commit, dominated in a 10-0 shutout of Deseret Peak with five goals and two assists.
13. Mya Simpson, sr., Greeneview (Ohio) soccer
Simpson had a combined seven goals and three assists in victories over Southeastern Local (11-1) and Newton Local (5-1).
14. Elsa St. Rose, so., Tompkins (Texas) volleyball
St. Rose tallied 23 kills, 16 digs, four total blocks and an ace in a five-set win over Fulshear.
15. Sydney Vessey, so., Jordan (Utah) soccer
Vessey recorded a hat trick as Jordan downed Highland, 6-3.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
